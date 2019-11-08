Orexo to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

UPPSALA, Sweden , Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ), the fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company addressing opioid addiction and pain, today announces that the company will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10.40 am GMT at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London, UK. President and CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen, will provide an update on Orexo's market, sales development, pipeline progression and the growth strategy, focusing on broadening the product portfolio and building a presence in the increasingly important and complementary digital therapeutics market.

The presentation will be made available at Orexo's website, www.orexo.com, under the Investor section.

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals based on innovative drug delivery technologies. The focus is primarily on opioid addiction and pain but the aim is to address therapeutic areas where our competence and technologies can create value. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo sells the product Zubsolv®. Total net sales for 2018 amounted to SEK 783.1 million and the number of employees was 129. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

The information was submitted for publication at 1 pm CET, on November 8, 2019.

