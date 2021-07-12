Orexo signs commercial partnership agreement with Sober Grid allowing community users access to clinically proven digital therapies vorvida® and deprexis®

- With more than 300,000 users Sober Grid is the largest global social media network for people in recovery from addiction

- Community users will gain access to Orexo´s digital therapies for alcohol misuse and depression, which are among the most clinically proven digital tools available

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY) and Sober Grid, the largest social media network for those in addiction recovery, today announced that Sober Grid's more than 300,000 users will gain access to Orexo's clinically proven digital therapies vorvida®, for problematic alcohol use, and deprexis® for depression, through their new commercial partnership.

The Sober Grid community will be able to take advantage of vorvida® and deprexis®, digital therapies that help reduce problematic drinking patterns in adults and manage symptoms of depression, respectively. Orexo's digital therapies will first be available through Sober Grid's network of peer coaches in August 2021. Later in the year, vorvida® and deprexis® will be available to any user on the app.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, Orexo, said: "This exciting partnership gives us a fantastic opportunity to reach out with vorvida® and deprexis® to a large group of people struggling with mental illness and are in need of support. The agreement with Sober Grid is the result of persistent work within our DTx team that is working tirelessly to encourage the market to start gaining momentum as well as to develop exciting commercial concept for our digital therapies."

Through an online platform, Orexo's digital therapeutics successfully provide cognitive behavioural therapy and other effective psychotherapeutic techniques across all devices, anytime, anywhere. The programs are supported by artificial intelligence, which individualizes and tailors content delivery based on the user's progress and specific needs.

"Sober Grid has given us opportunity to create a space where people can turn to for inspiration, support, and understanding, no matter their situation," said Beau Mann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Sober Grid. "Through our new partnership with Orexo, we're able to take that one step further by equipping our community members with clinically proven digital therapy–24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

Email: ir@orexo.com



Sober Grid

Beau Mann, CEO and Founder

Tel: +1 857 206 0569

Email: beau@sobergrid.com



Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

Email: ir@orexo.com

About Sober Grid



Sober Grid is a free iOS/Android app that connects you with other people in or seeking recovery from Substance Use Disorders. Members are instantly connected to a global community in their neighbourhoods and around the globe. Members can build strong support networks and inspire others. Sober Grid, Founded by CEO Beau Mann, started because he was looking for a supportive community that could be accessed anytime anywhere. Today it is a platform full of evidence-based tools to help anyone get instant addiction support. Sober Grid now offers affordable 24/7 Certified Peer Coaches to assist individuals in their recovery. Its peer coaches are trained and certified to help you along your recovery journey. For more information, visit http://www.sobergrid.com

About Orexo



Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental illness. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the US market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product, ZUBSOLV®, for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for Orexo in 2020 amounted to SEK 664 million and the number of employees was 138. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 8 a.m. CET, on July 12, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo-signs-commercial-partnership-agreement-with-sober-grid-allowing-community-users-access-to-clin,c3383447

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3383447/1443824.pdf Orexo Group_PR_Orexo signs commercial partnership agreement with Sober Grid incl access to vorvida and deprexis_Published July 12 2021

SOURCE Orexo