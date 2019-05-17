Orexo's Closest Upcoming Presentations at Conferences

UPPSALA, Sweden, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), the fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company addressing opioid addiction and pain, today announces that the company will be presenting at the following events taking place in May and June.

Event City Date & local time Presentor

Nordic Biotech & Pharma 2019 Copenhagen May 29, 3.45 pm CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen Aktiespararnas Småbolagsdag Stockholm June 3, 2.00 pm CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen Handelsbanken Mid and Small Cap Seminar Stockholm June 4, 12.50 pm CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen

Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference New York June 4, 11.30[1] am

President of Orexo US Inc., Robert A. DeLuca and

CFO, Joseph DeFeo

Redeye Growth Day Stockholm June, 10, 4.10 pm CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen



[1] timing of presentation to be confirmed, see www.orexo.com and calendar.

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR and Communications Manager

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals based on innovative drug delivery technologies. The focus is primarily on opioid addiction and pain but the aim is to address therapeutic areas where our competence and technologies can create value. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo sells the product Zubsolv®. Total net sales for 2018 amounted to SEK 783.1 million and the number of employees was 129. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.



The information was submitted for publication at 3 pm CET on May 17, 2019

