Orexo's Closest Upcoming Presentations at Conferences
17 May, 2019, 14:15 BST
UPPSALA, Sweden, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), the fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company addressing opioid addiction and pain, today announces that the company will be presenting at the following events taking place in May and June.
|
Event
|
City
|
Date & local time
|
Presentor
|
Nordic Biotech & Pharma 2019
|
Copenhagen
|
May 29, 3.45 pm
|
CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen
|
Aktiespararnas Småbolagsdag
|
Stockholm
|
June 3, 2.00 pm
|
CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen
|
Handelsbanken Mid and Small Cap Seminar
|
Stockholm
|
June 4, 12.50 pm
|
CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen
|
Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
|
New York
|
June 4, 11.30[1] am
|
|
Redeye Growth Day
|
Stockholm
|
June, 10, 4.10 pm
|
CEO, Nikolaj Sørensen
[1] timing of presentation to be confirmed, see www.orexo.com and calendar.
For further information, please contact:
Orexo AB (publ.)
Lena Wange, IR and Communications Manager
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00
E-mail: ir@orexo.com
About Orexo
Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals based on innovative drug delivery technologies. The focus is primarily on opioid addiction and pain but the aim is to address therapeutic areas where our competence and technologies can create value. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo sells the product Zubsolv®. Total net sales for 2018 amounted to SEK 783.1 million and the number of employees was 129. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.
For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.
The information was submitted for publication at 3 pm CET on May 17, 2019
