Orexo publishes the Annual Report for 2019

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Annual Report, including the Sustainability Report, for the 2019 fiscal year has been published. The Annual Report can be downloaded on the company's website, www.orexo.com (investors/reports, presentations and audiocasts), and a PDF is also attached to this press release.

In regards to ESMA's recommendations the Report also includes the operational and financial impact the company sees due to COVID-19 (CEO Comments, Board of Directors Report and Note 34), which still is in line with earlier communicated information within this field. Orexo will continue to assess the situa­tion and will be providing a further update in the Q1 report scheduled on April 28, 2020.

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs mainly within the growing space of addiction. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product Zubsolv® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2019 amounted to SEK 845 million and the number of employees was 127. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

