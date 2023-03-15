Orexo postpones publication of the Annual Report

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY), has resolved to postpone the publication of the Annual Report for 2022 to March 28, 2023. The previously announced date for publication was March 24, 2023. The change in date is due to prolonged audit of the financial reporting in the European Single Electronic Format, ESEF.

