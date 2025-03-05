Orange Money Burkina Faso expands Collaboration with Comviva for Next-Generation Mobile Money Services

Orange Money Burkina Faso upgrades to Next-Generation mobiquity® Pay leading a revenue growth driven by Comviva

The upgraded platform is driving the launch of innovative products and services, enabling an agile response to business needs, and accelerate time-to-market

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange, a key player in Burkina Faso's mobile money landscape, today announced the successful upgrade of its mobile money platform to Comviva's next-generation mobiquity® Pay. This strategic enhancement aims to foster innovation and ensure seamless service delivery for Orange Money users in Burkina Faso.

The advanced platform will empower Orange to rapidly scale its payment services while ensuring smooth integration within the broader ecosystem. With an open architecture and API-first approach, the platform enhances flexibility and interoperability. Additionally, its advanced security features—including robust authentication and authorization modules, as well as session management capabilities—strengthen fraud prevention measures, ensuring a secure environment for Orange Money users.

Christophe Baziemo, Chief Executive Officer at Orange Money Burkina Faso, commented on the partnership, stating, "Orange Money is one of our key growth drivers, contributing significantly to economic and social development in Burkina Faso. We are particularly impressed by Mobiquity® Pay's microservices architecture, open design, and API-first philosophy, which will enable us to significantly expand the Orange Money ecosystem in the region and provide disruptive services to our customers."

Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, added, "For over a decade, Comviva has been a trusted partner to Orange, managing the design and technical operations of their platform. Recognizing the evolving landscape of mobile money, Orange's decision to upgrade to mobiquity® Pay reflects its commitment to staying ahead. Comviva's successful migration leading revenue growth approach, leveraging our extensive experience in large-scale and complex migrations, has successfully completed over 30 transitions in the past decade. This upgrade, the first of its kind at this scale in the region, paves the way for transformative advancements in digital payments. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Orange on their digitization journey. The extensibility, configurability, and low-code features of mobiquity® Pay will enable them to launch new services at an accelerated pace."

The new platform represents a state-of-the-art, cloud-native solution offering a comprehensive suite for digital money, wallets, and payments. Its robust and scalable architecture ensures a secure and user-friendly experience, while enhanced modularity facilitates faster time-to-market for new services.

