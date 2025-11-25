Comviva unveils its AI vision for MarTech with GenAI-Driven MobiLytix® Real Time Marketingthe platform

NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions across customer experience management, data monetization, and digital financial services, today announced the unveiling of its GenAI driven MobiLytix® Real Time Marketing (RTM) with advanced AI capabilities designed to help enterprise marketers drive higher conversion, retention, and customer lifetime value.

The new MobiLytix platform introduces powerful GenAI capabilities that significantly reduce manual interventions empowering marketers to design smarter faster and high engagement campaigns across customer journeys. Marketers can instantly generate message variations, tailor content for different segments, and surface actionable insights through conversational prompts that simplify reporting and analytics—translating complex performance data into clear guidance marketers can use immediately. This accelerates campaign creation, improves content quality, and leads to higher-performing engagements.

The platform gives marketing teams a new level of agility, making them largely self-sufficient in campaign planning and execution by leveraging AI-driven decisioning and a library of proven, pre-defined templates for common high-impact use cases—enabling concept-to-launch of even the most complex campaigns in quick time.

With the new release, Comviva has also laid the AI foundation for a new wave of autonomous AI agents. These agentic capabilities are designed to continuously learn from campaign performance, optimize creative, offers and timing in real time, and operate under marketer-defined governance and approvals—evolving toward self-optimizing marketing orchestration.

Speaking on the launch Manish Singhal, Head – MarTech Solutions at Comviva said, "Tomorrow's marketing teams won't just run campaigns; they will command an intelligent ecosystem of AI agents that plan, optimize and execute in real time. With the new GenAI driven MobiLytix Real Time Marketing, that future starts now. We are moving from marketing automation to marketing autonomy—where AI agents continuously learn, optimize and orchestrate, while marketers stay firmly in control. Marketing functions can now actively improve campaign performance, lift conversion rates, strengthen customer retention, and deliver sustained business growth leveraging the platform."

With an intuitive new UI, modular architecture, and enterprise-grade scale, MobiLytix RTM is engineered to power the next wave of growth for digital-first businesses. At its core, the platform combines more than 120 advanced predictive and prescriptive AI models with a modern AI decisioning engine to personalize every interaction using a live 360° customer profile across multiple lines of business and channels in real time. Its enhanced journey orchestration workspace and modern UI give marketers a faster, more intuitive way to build journeys, collaborate across teams, and optimize programs in real time.

With over 300 million deployed consumer base, MobiLytix has a proven track record of customer success, powered by more than two decades of Customer Value Management expertise.

