OQ and Milliken collaborate to bring new injection molding grade to market

New offering provides excellent clarity and enhanced product aesthetics at lower processing temperatures while enabling faster cycle times and higher productivity

MUSCAT, Oman, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OQ, an energy investment and development company, and diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company today announced the introduction of a new clarified random copolymer for injection molding applications.

OQ, an energy investment and development company, utilized Milliken’s Millad® NX® 8000 ECO additive solution to debut its Luban RP2251T injection molding grade.

OQ utilized Milliken's Millad® NX® 8000 ECO additive solution to debut its Luban RP2251T injection molding grade that has a superior aesthetic appearance and can be processed at significantly lower temperatures, enabling converters to generate energy savings and improved productivity due to reduced cycle times. This innovation enables converters to reduce energy consumption and achieve higher productivity, directly contributing to sustainable manufacturing and packaging solutions that meet evolving global needs.

"From product development to full commercialization, we are proud to collaborate with OQ to introduce their first injection molding grade made with our Millad clarifying agent," said Maria Di Nolfo, Europe Sales Director at Milliken. "We are eager to see OQ meet the growing demand for highly transparent reusable products with lower energy consumption."

Luban RP2251T offers excellent transparency and organoleptic performance. The grade is typically used in the production of thin-walled packaging with high transparency and stringent requirements for organoleptic properties.

"At OQ, we're driven by innovation that delivers real-world performance, sustainability benefits and solutions for global megatrends. Luban RP2251T is a great example of how OQ and Milliken are advancing polymer performance, combining excellent clarity with lower energy use and faster cycle times," said Abdulrahman Al Tamtami, VP Global Marketing at OQ.

OQ's Luban RP2251T is enhanced with Millad clarifying agent, which provides excellent aesthetics and processing efficiency, enabling converters to achieve up to 10% energy and cost savings by processing the grades at lower temperatures and with shorter cycle times than similar products in the market, which use different clarifying agents.

To learn more about Milliken plastic additives, visit www.milliken.com. To learn more about OQ's high-clarity PP grades, visit www.oq.com.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

About OQ

OQ is an energy investment group rooted in Oman and operating across 17 countries. The Group manages a diverse portfolio spanning the entire energy value chain, from oil and gas exploration and production to refining and distribution of end-user products to over 80 countries. Committed to sustainability, OQ leads Oman's energy transition through investments in renewables and green hydrogen.

