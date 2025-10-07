Milliken & Company Launches Millad ClearX™ 9000: The Clear Choice for Polypropylene

Delivers exceptional clarity with lower additive levels, streamlining production and expanding formulation options for converters and resin producers

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company proudly announces the launch of Millad ClearX™ 9000, the next generation clarifying technology for polypropylene (PP) developed to deliver ultra-clear transparency at reduced additive loading levels. Ideal for food packaging, home storage, and medical applications, Millad ClearX™ 9000 sets a new standard for value, aesthetics, and operational efficiency in transparent PP applications.

Building on the proven Millad® platform, Millad ClearX™ 9000 provides manufacturers with an advanced solution that:

Achieves ultra-clear PP using more efficient loading levels, reducing the amount of clarifying additives needed.

using more efficient loading levels, reducing the amount of clarifying additives needed. Lowers extraction and migration rates in PP packaging and parts—critical for food-contact and medical applications.

in PP packaging and parts—critical for food-contact and medical applications. Improves processing compatibility compared to prior generations, supporting enhanced operational efficiency.

compared to prior generations, supporting enhanced operational efficiency. Eliminates the need for segregated virgin and PCR resin streams, enabling greater composition flexibility.

"Millad ClearX™ 9000 is a breakthrough for the polypropylene industry, delivering ultra-clear transparency with less clarifying additive and greater flexibility for our customers," said Wim Van De Velde, SVP and Managing Director of Milliken's plastic additives business. "This launch reflects Milliken's ongoing commitment to advancing material science and helping our partners meet evolving market demands."

Millad ClearX™ 9000 has broad FDA conditions of use approval (A-J), opening doors for its use across a wide spectrum of food-contact applications. By enhancing additive compatibility, it helps resin producers and converters experience less downtime, less waste, and quicker changeovers—delivering measurable improvements in manufacturing efficiency. The technology also allows for improved compatibility with other Millad clarifying agents, giving producers the flexibility to optimize formulations for both virgin and post-consumer recycled (PCR) PP, supporting sustainability initiatives.

"Our team developed Millad ClearX™ 9000 to address the growing need for clarity and efficiency in polypropylene applications," said Bhavesh Gandhi, Global Product Line Manager of Milliken's plastic additives business. "By reducing additive loading and migration rates, we're helping our customers create products that are not only visually appealing but also meet the highest standards for food and medical use."

Milliken, through its Millad platform, pioneered the application of clarifying agents to create transparent PP parts and packaging incorporating PCR content, and the company's latest clarifying technology builds on that legacy. To learn more about Millad ClearX™ 9000, visit milliken.com.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

