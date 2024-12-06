Optronics Technology AS Named Among "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2024" by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine has recognised Optronics Technology AS as one of the "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2024". This accolade highlights organisations that are transforming their industries through groundbreaking innovation and forward-thinking, sustainable practices. From healthcare to construction, energy to banking, the companies honoured this year are united by a shared vision: to develop scalable, disruptive solutions that challenge traditional markets.

Founded in 2018 by industry experts Lasse Irvam, Preben Storås, and Even Rognlien, Optronics Technology AS has quickly established itself as a leader in optical gas detection. Building on Norway's rich legacy in infrared gas detection technology, the company is driving advancements in industries such as oil and gas, marine, infrastructure, and green energy.

A legacy of excellence

Optronics Technology AS was born out of a commitment to reclaim and advance Norway's expertise in gas detection technology. Its roots trace back to the early innovations in infrared gas detection, developed in collaboration with SINTEF, one of Europe's largest independent research institutions.

When the industry's production moved overseas in 2017, the company's founders acted decisively to restore Norway's leadership in the field. Their mission was clear: to design the world's most advanced infrared gas detectors while prioritising sustainability and operational efficiency.

"At Optronics, we are not just creating technology; we are setting a new standard for innovation and responsibility in gas detection," says CEO Lasse Irvam.

Sustainability at the core

Optronics Technology AS operates with sustainability at the forefront of its processes. The company's production capacity of 20,000 units is designed for scalability, allowing it to respond to increasing global demand with minimal environmental impact.

Key to its sustainability efforts is a bulk distribution model that optimises logistics, reduces packaging waste, and incorporates recycled materials throughout the supply chain. This strategy significantly lowers the company's carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency.

"Our commitment to sustainability isn't just about meeting current standards," says Lasse. "It's about shaping the future of manufacturing in a way that benefits the planet."

Technological leadership and innovation

Optronics Technology AS takes pride in its in-house expertise and fully integrated production process, which spans from microchip design to final assembly. This approach allows for rapid innovation and consistent quality in its products.

The company's flagship product, the PG11 optical point detector, exemplifies this commitment. Engineered to detect flammable gases and CO2, the PG11 features:

Explosion-proof durability.

Lifetime factory calibration.

Advanced condition monitoring for reduced maintenance.

Its modular design ensures seamless integration across diverse systems, making it a versatile solution for industries with high safety demands. Powered by Solid State Infrared SafeSource™ technology, the PG11 offers unmatched stability and reliability, even in the harshest environments.

Meeting industry needs across sectors

Optronics serves a wide array of industries, tailoring its gas detection solutions to meet specific challenges.

Oil and Gas: Robust and reliable detectors for hazardous environments.

Robust and reliable detectors for hazardous environments. Marine: Certified systems designed for extreme maritime conditions.

Certified systems designed for extreme maritime conditions. Infrastructure: Gas detection solutions that ensure operational safety in critical industries like manufacturing and chemicals.

Gas detection solutions that ensure operational safety in critical industries like manufacturing and chemicals. Green Energy: Advanced detectors supporting safe operations in LNG, biogas, and carbon capture applications.

Looking to the future

Optronics Technology AS is poised to continue its growth, driven by its unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. By pushing the boundaries of gas detection technology, the company is not only addressing today's challenges but also shaping the future of sustainable manufacturing.

To learn more about Optronics Technology AS and its cutting-edge solutions, visit www.optronics.no.

Further information about the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine Awards, including the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch list, can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2024-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.