Options Technology Selects atNorth Data Center for Private Cloud Expansion

The business will house its private cloud solution, Horizon, at atNorth's AI optimized ICE02 data center in Iceland.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit datacenter provider, has formed a partnership with the leading provider of capital markets infrastructure, Options Technology, to host its expanded private AI solution at atNorth's ICE02 data center in Iceland.

Options infrastructure expansion results from increasing demand from financial firms, such as hedge funds, investment banks, and proprietary trading firms, for high-density computing power, driven by the rapid adoption of AI for trading strategies, risk management, and data analytics.

The business aims to address a gap in the market for private cloud infrastructure specifically tailored to the requirements of the financial services industry. Recognizing the need for a secure, sustainable, AI ready and cost-effective solution, Options chose atNorth's ICE02 campus for its high-density infrastructure that could be scaled across the Nordics in line with its future growth strategy.

atNorth's Nordic data centers are strategically located between New York and London financial hubs and benefit from excellent connectivity and low-latency networks, making them ideally suited to AI and other high-performance workloads. The sites are also powered entirely by the region's abundance of low cost, renewable energy, making them an environmentally and financially responsible choice.

"By partnering with atNorth we are able to offer a tailored private cloud environment for our clients' AI workloads in a secure and sustainable way," says Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology. "Their ambitious growth plans mirror our own expansion strategy, and we look forward to a successful long-term collaboration."

"Data intensive businesses are increasingly looking for high density, AI ready facilities that can scale responsibly," said Anders Fryxell, CSO at atNorth. "We are delighted to welcome Options Technology to our ICE02 data center as they continue to expand their industry leading offering."

The news follows atNorth's announcement of a number of additional partnerships with other data intensive businesses, including Crusoe in Iceland, Nokia in Finland and 6G AI Sweden AB in Sweden.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well as a ninth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and a tenth site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

About Options Technology

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

Press Contact:

Caroline Brunton

Kite Hill PR for atNorth

+44 (0) 7796 274 416

caroline@kitehillpr.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/atnorth/r/options-technology-selects-atnorth-data-center-for-private-cloud-expansion,c4268772

The following files are available for download: