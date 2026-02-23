atNorth Confirms 300MW Mega Site in Sollefteå, Sweden

The new campus is scheduled to be operational by H1 2028, enabling quick speed to market benefitting from the already-zoned site

SOLLEFTEÅ, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit data center provider, today confirmed plans to develop a 300MW data center in Sollefteå Municipality, Sweden. Located at Hamre Industrial Park in Långsele, the new site will be developed on a 50-hectare plot (Hamre 1) and is expected to be operational in H1 2028.

The Hamre Industrial Park supports an accelerated construction timeline, as the site is fully zoned and prepared for development. This speed to market is essential, as demand for AI-driven, high-performance computing infrastructure continues to surge, requiring scalable capacity delivered quickly.

"We are very pleased that atNorth has chosen Hamre Industrial Park for this significant investment," says Emelie Wrede, Mayor and Chair, Sollefteå Municipality. "This establishment confirms that Sollefteå offers the right conditions for large-scale, future-oriented industry. The development will strengthen the local economy, create skilled employment opportunities, and further position our municipality as an attractive destination for sustainable digital infrastructure."

Hamre Industrial Park was selected for its strategic location, strong grid capacity, and access to renewable energy resources. The campus will be designed in line with atNorth's modular architecture to cater for data intensive workloads and colocation needs, whether that be for built-to-suit projects or tailor-made data center space at large scale.

As with all new atNorth developments, the company will actively pursue heat reuse partnerships to ensure excess heat generated by the facility can be captured and redirected for local benefit.

"We face a critical point in time right now, where we must balance unprecedented growth in high density workloads with an increasingly urgent need for sustainable, scalable digital infrastructure," said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth. "Our Sollefteå campus represents a significant milestone for the company and demonstrates our commitment to building data center ecosystems that deliver both technical excellence and long-term value for local communities."

The news follows atNorth's recent announcements with the expansion of two new data center sites in Iceland and its plans for an additional data center in Stockholm. atNorth has also recently formed new colocation partnerships with Nokia, Crusoe and 6G AI Sweden AB as well as signed a heat reuse agreement with Vesforbrænding, Denmark's largest waste-to-energy company, to repurpose excess heat from its DEN01 data center campus.

