Optical Measuring Machine Market Experiences High Growth with the Rise in Demand for Precision Across Industries | USD 4.63 billion at 7.3% CAGR by 2031

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive new report from The Insight Partners, the global optical Measuring Machine Market is observing healthy growth owing to the rise in demand for precision across industries across the globe, surge in smart factories, and increase in adoption of 3D optical measuring machines.

The Optical Measuring Machine Market is expected to reach USD 4.63 billion by 2031 from USD 2.85 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growing industrial expansion, rising demand for precision across industries, and growth in smart factories are among the main factors driving the demand for optical measuring machines.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Integrating AI Technology in optical measuring machines will likely bring new trends to the market.

Overview of Report Findings

The rising manufacturing volume across sectors and the increasing use of 3D optical measuring machines fuel the market. Technological advancements and manufacturers' focus on developing advanced optical measuring machines are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period. Further, the soaring research and development activities, integration of AI technology in optical measuring machines, and evolution of next-generation optical measuring machines are expected to generate future growth opportunities in the market. Rise in Demand for Precision Across Industries: Precision engineering machines provide accuracy and precision while developing complicated components. Industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, semiconductor, and medical equipment are increasingly demanding highly precise and noncontact measurement tools. Adopting optical measuring machines is essential in making complex components such as engine parts, transmission systems, chassis components, and electrical systems, ensuring high precision and accuracy.

For instance, in the aerospace industry, precision and accuracy are essential to develop the critical components of an aircraft. The design phase of aircraft components is necessary for precision as manufacturing relies on the design. Even small errors can cause major safety issues, such as the failure of critical aircraft components, loss of control, or serious crashes. Optical measuring instruments provide micron-level precision, ensuring that components adhere closely to design specifications while avoiding mechanical stress or damage. Surge in Smart Factories: The growth of smart factories is associated with the evolution of the Industry 4.0 concept and digital transformation. Smart factories use Industry 4.0 technologies to collect, share, and analyze real-time data from machines, devices, and production systems. This necessitates using optical measuring machines to maintain high-precision, dependable, and efficient quality control in factory procedures. Optical measuring machines use technologies such as structured light, laser scanning, and vision systems to meet the needs of smart factories. Industry 4.0 technology can help businesses understand their customers' preferences, improve quality control, and increase industrial safety.

Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and others are helping businesses to become more flexible, efficient, and safe. According to BDO's 2024 Manufacturing CFO Outlook Survey, 47% of manufacturers worldwide plan to increase their investment in smart factory technologies, especially AI, in 2024. This investment supports factories to use (AI) and (ML) technologies to analyze vast amounts of data generated throughout the production process, allowing businesses to understand consumer behavior and preferences. This data-driven strategy allows for the customized development of goods. Increase in Adoption of 3D Optical Measuring Machines: Industries are highly adopting 3D optical measuring machines such as 3D laser scanners in metrology and scanning applications. These machines perform quality inspection, reverse engineering, and research and development. Due to the growing industrial demand for higher precision and efficiency, Noncontact, high-resolution 3D scanning methods play an increasingly important role in the global optical Measuring Machine Market.

In reverse engineering, 3D scanning enables the precise reconstruction of existing components, particularly those without digital design files. This functionality is especially useful in automotive, aerospace, and legacy manufacturing applications where older parts must be digitally reproduced for redesign or replication. Optical measuring machines enable fast and precise dimensional verification for quality inspection, detecting real-time deviations from specifications. This assures product consistency and allows medical devices, electronics, and the precision engineering sector to compile with increasingly strict regulatory standards. Similarly, in research and development, 3D measurement promotes innovation and allows industries to conduct material deformation analysis, rapid prototyping, and performance evaluation under different situations. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe , respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on equipment, the market is divided into profile projectors, optical digitizers and scanners (ODSS), coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), measuring microscopes, video measuring machines (VMM)/vision measuring systems, profilometers, and others.

In terms of industry vertical, the market is categorized into automotive, aerospace and defense, energy and power, electronics manufacturing, industrial, medical, and others.

The optical Measuring Machine Market is classified into contact and noncontact based on type.

The market is bifurcated into straight (prismatic) and turned parts by application.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the Optical Measuring Machine Market are Jenoptik AG; Keyence Corp; OGP; Micro-Vu; Sylvac SA; Mahr GmbH; Marposs S.p.A.; and Chotest Technology Inc.

Trending Topics: Optical Metrology and Inspection Market

Global Headlines on Optical Measuring Machine Market

With the acquisition of the Ettlingen-based company OptoSurf GmbH in 2024, Mahr has expanded its portfolio to include scattered light technology. Experts will be able to see the devices as part of the MarSurf3D family for the first time at Control 2025 in Stuttgart . With the implementation of the OptoSurf portfolio, Mahr is opening up new possibilities in the field of tribology. Customers thus receive a further plus in cutting-edge technology from the metrology manufacturer.

. With the implementation of the OptoSurf portfolio, Mahr is opening up new possibilities in the field of tribology. Customers thus receive a further plus in cutting-edge technology from the metrology manufacturer. Marposs has inaugurated a new 400-square-meter Tech Center in Bangalore . This facility will showcase Marposs' most advanced technologies, offering tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of the Indian market, with focus on Semiconductors, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, and Batteries. Marposs has established strong relationships with local industries, government institutions, and research organizations to drive innovation and develop tailored solutions for the Indian market.

Conclusion

The optical Measuring Machine Market in Asia Pacific is experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of growing industrial expansion, rising technological advancements, and increasing demand for precision in manufacturing processes. Moreover, the region's end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical devices are growing significantly.

These sectors demand high-precision measurement solutions for quality assurance and process optimization, making optical measuring machines essential to their production lines. The adoption of automation and smart manufacturing is also rising across the region. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing heavily in Industry 4.0 initiatives, leading to increased integration of optical metrology systems into automated production environments.

The shift toward contactless and non-destructive testing methods is further bolstering the appeal of optical measuring machines, which offer speed, accuracy, and flexibility without compromising material integrity. Moreover, advancements in optical technology, such as 3D measurement, laser scanning, and machine vision, are enhancing the capabilities of these machines.

The proliferation of complex components and miniaturized parts, especially in electronics and medical devices, has made traditional measurement tools less effective, reinforcing the need for advanced optical solutions.

