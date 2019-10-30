Opioids Market to Reach $22.38 Bn by 2026, Globally, at 3.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Surge in use of opioids in pain management is the major factor driving the growth of the global opioids market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Opioids Market by Product (Codeine, Fentanyl, Methadone, Oxycodone, Morphine, Hydrocodone and Others) and Application (Pain Management, Cough Treatment, and Diarrhea): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including key winning strategies, industry drivers & restraints, market size & forecast, top investment pockets, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends. As per the report, the global opioids industry was estimated at $18.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $22.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019–2026.

Drivers, restraints and opportunities-

Rise in use of opioids in pain management fuels the growth of the global opioids market. On the other hand, implementation of stringent government regulation toward vigorous prescription and opioid crisis across the world restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in consumption of opioids in developing economies is projected to create a number of opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3556

The oxycodone segment to rule the roost-

Based on product, the oxycodone segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the global opioids market revenue in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the study period. Increase in its consumption for pain management has propelled the growth of the segment. The fentanyl segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the estimated period. This is due to Increased usage of fentanyl patch for pain relief across the globe.

The pain management segment to remain lucrative by 2026-

Based on application, the pain management segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly three-fifths of the global opioids market. This is attributed to wide usage of opioids for pain management across the world. The same segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 2.6% during 2019–2026.

North America to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America contributed to nearly half of the global opioids market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail till 2026. Ease of availability and vigorous use of opioid analgesics in this region have fueled the growth. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 3.0% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the presence of key players such as Teva Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3556

Key players in the industry-

Pfizer, Inc.

Purdue Pharma

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Allergan, Plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Prefilled Syringes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research