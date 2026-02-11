Genomics Market to Reach $97.1 Billion by 2033 Globally, at 11.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the genomics market is driven by the rising prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer, along with increasing awareness of early disease detection through genetic testing.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Genomics Market by Product (Consumables and Reagent, Services, Instruments and Systems and Software), Technology (Sequencing, PCR, Flow Cytometry, Microarray and Others), Application (Functional Genomics, Epigenomics, Pathway Analysis, Biomarker Discovery and Others), and End User (Clinical Research, Academic and Government Institutions, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the genomics market was valued at $33.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $97.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Key Factors Supporting Growth of the Genomics Market

Expanding applications in precision medicine and drug discovery further accelerate market adoption. However, high sequencing costs and concerns related to data privacy and reimbursement policies may restrain growth. Meanwhile, technological advancements and expanding healthcare and research infrastructure in emerging economies present significant opportunities for market expansion in the coming years.

Request Sample of the Report on Global Genomics Market 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5474

The consumables and reagents segment generated the highest revenue in 2023

By product, the consumables and reagents segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Library preparation kits, sequencing reagents, and PCR consumables are essential for routine genomic workflows. Their recurring usage in laboratories, diagnostic centers, and pharmaceutical research drives consistent demand, supporting revenue growth compared to instruments, systems, software, and services.

The sequencing segment generated the highest revenue in 2023

By technology, the sequencing segment accounted for the highest revenue in the genomics market in 2023. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is widely adopted due to its high accuracy, scalability, and declining cost per genome. It plays a critical role in oncology profiling, rare disease diagnosis, population genomics, and drug discovery. Continuous advancements in high-throughput platforms and bioinformatics tools further strengthened its market position across research and clinical applications.

The biomarker discovery segment generated significant revenue in 2023

By application, biomarker discovery held a substantial share of the genomics market in 2023. The growing focus on precision medicine and targeted therapies increased the need to identify reliable genetic biomarkers for disease diagnosis and treatment optimization. Functional genomics and epigenomics also contributed notably due to expanding molecular and gene expression research.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5474

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment generated the highest revenue in 2023

By end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. These companies extensively utilize genomic technologies for drug discovery, target identification, and clinical trial optimization. Academic institutions, government organizations, hospitals, and clinics also contributed significantly to overall market demand.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, North America dominated the genomics market in 2023, supported by strong research funding, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key industry players. For instance, in 2021 a significant investment in genomics research was made by the U.S. government, which announced a $1.7 billion funding initiative to enhance genomic sequencing capabilities across the U.S. The investment included an initial distribution of $240 million to states and other jurisdictions, the establishment of six Centers of Excellence in Genomic Epidemiology with a $400 million budget, and $300 million dedicated to developing a National Bioinformatics Infrastructure to support bioinformatics throughout the U.S. public health system. Europe held a significant share, while Asia-Pacific emerged as a rapidly growing region driven by increasing healthcare investments and expanding genomics research initiatives.

Key Players

Color Genomics, Inc

BGI Genomics

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global genomics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, acquisition, product approval, product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. In May 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval to Illumina, Inc. for its next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based diagnostic platform designed to support comprehensive genomic profiling in oncology. The system enables high-throughput analysis with enhanced accuracy and faster turnaround times, strengthening the adoption of precision medicine in clinical settings.

Recent Industry Developments

In December 2022, BGI Genomics and the University of Pécs launched a joint laboratory to accelerate access to genetic testing applications. This facility will accelerate the development of genomic sequencing and clinical diagnostic services, while strengthening BGI Genomics and the UP's leadership in genomics, bioinformatics, reproductive health, and precision medicine in the Central and Eastern European region.

In January 2024, Agilent announced the release of a new automated parallel capillary electrophoresis system for protein analysis, named The Agilent ProteoAnalyzer system. This new platform simplifies and improves the efficiency of analyzing complex protein mixtures, a process central to analytical workflows across the pharma, biotech, food analysis, and academia sectors.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5474

How Has the Genomics Market Evolved in Recent Years?

The genomics market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by rapid advancements in sequencing technologies and increasing adoption of precision medicine. The declining cost of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and improvements in data analytics have made genomic testing more accessible across clinical and research settings. Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions now have enhanced access to high-throughput sequencing platforms and advanced bioinformatics tools, accelerating market adoption. In addition, growing awareness of early disease detection and personalized treatment planning has strengthened the clinical utility of genomics. Strategic collaborations among biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and academic institutions have further expanded research capabilities and accelerated innovation. Increased public and private investments in genomics research have also contributed to the expansion of testing services and infrastructure globally.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5474

What Is the Growth Outlook for the Genomics Market?

The genomics market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period, supported by expanding applications in oncology, rare diseases, reproductive health, and drug discovery. Sequencing technology is anticipated to remain a key revenue contributor, while bioinformatics and data-driven solutions are projected to gain increasing importance. Rising healthcare investments, favorable regulatory developments, and integration of genomics into routine clinical workflows are creating strong growth opportunities. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth due to expanding research initiatives and healthcare infrastructure, while North America and Europe are likely to maintain leading positions owing to established genomics ecosystems and strong funding support.

The report, published by Allied Market Research, focuses on market dynamics and key trends of genomics market analysis. The study provides competitive landscape analysis of the key players to understand the adopted strategies and competitive intensity of competitors. It also offers a study of threat of new entrants, and bargaining power of buyers, on the genomics market outlook.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

U.S. Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Digital Radiology/Radiography Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Hearing Care Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030

Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030

Surgical Scissors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Rabies Vaccine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail themselves of an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg