Ophthalmic Equipment Market worth US$26.14 billion by 2030 with 5.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Ophthalmic Equipment Market, valued at US$18.61 billion in 2024, stood at US$19.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$26.14 billion by the end of the period. Rising prevalence of eye disease, an aging population, technological advancements, and increased access to healthcare are key factors driving the ophthalmic equipment market, supported by growing awareness of early diagnosis and detection treatment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155637364

Browse in-depth TOC on " Ophthalmic Equipment Market "

350 - Tables

50 - Figures

400 - Pages

By technology, non-AI-enabled equipment holds the largest market share in the ophthalmic equipment market because of its widespread availability, lower cost, and established clinical reliability. These systems are widely used across hospitals and clinics, requiring minimal technical expertise and maintenance. Additionally, slower adoption of AI technologies due to high implementation costs and limited integration in developing regions sustains the dominance of non-AI-enabled devices.

By diagnostics and monitoring devices, OCT scanners hold the largest market share in the diagnostic and monitoring segment because they accurately detect retinal disorders and glaucoma early. Their non-invasive imaging, quick results, and growing use in routine eye exams boost adoption. Furthermore, ongoing technological advances, like higher-resolution imaging and AI integration, further reinforce OCT scanners' dominance in the market.

By geography, North America holds the largest market share in the ophthalmic equipment industry due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative diagnostic and surgical technologies, and strong presence of major industry players. The region also benefits from favorable reimbursement policies, increasing healthcare spending, and a growing elderly population prone to vision problems. Additionally, rising awareness of early eye disease detection and the availability of skilled ophthalmologists help maintain North America's leadership in the global ophthalmic equipment market.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155637364

Prominent players in the ophthalmic equipment market are Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Canada), Alcon (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care (US), HOYA Corporation (Japan), EssilorLuxottica (France), Canon Inc. (Japan), Glaukos Corporation (US), Nidek Co., Ltd. (Japan), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Staar Surgical (US), Haag-Streit (Switzerland), Visionix (France), Shanghai Mediworks Precision Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), and Halma plc (UK), among others.

Alcon Inc. (US):

Alcon Inc. holds the largest market share in the ophthalmic equipment industry because of its extensive and diverse product range covering surgical, vision care, and diagnostic solutions. The company's strong position in cataract and refractive surgery devices, such as phacoemulsification systems, intraocular lenses, and advanced visualization technologies, reinforces its leadership. Alcon's ongoing investment in R&D, global distribution network, and strategic partnerships support continuous innovation and market growth. Additionally, its strong brand reputation, clinical reliability, and widespread adoption by hospitals and eye care professionals further solidify its dominance in the ophthalmic equipment sector.

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) holds the second-largest market share in the ophthalmic equipment industry thanks to its strong portfolio of surgical and vision care products under its Johnson & Johnson Vision division. The company provides advanced cataract surgery systems, intraocular lenses, and refractive solutions that are widely used worldwide. Its focus on ongoing innovation, supported by robust R&D capabilities and global presence, boosts its competitiveness. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, such as Abbott Medical Optics, have strengthened its technological foundation and market reach, positioning J&J as a key player advancing ophthalmic surgery and vision correction solutions.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG holds the third-largest market share in the ophthalmic equipment market due to its strong expertise in optical and diagnostic technologies. The company is a global leader in advanced imaging systems like OCT, fundus cameras, and slit lamps, known for their accuracy and dependability. Its ongoing innovation in digital integration and AI-powered diagnostic solutions improves workflow efficiency for eye care professionals. Additionally, Carl Zeiss Meditec's robust global presence, collaborations with healthcare institutions, and emphasis on research excellence have reinforced its position as a trusted and technologically advanced leader in ophthalmic diagnostics and surgery equipment.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Intraocular Lens Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Optometry Equipment Market

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Medical Robots Market

Get access to the latest updates on Ophthalmic Equipment Companies and Ophthalmic Equipment Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg