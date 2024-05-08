Operational Technology (OT) Security Market worth $44.9 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operational technology (OT) security is expected to grow in the future due to factors like digitalization driving adoption, convergence with IT security, and a focus on threat detection and response. Anticipate a concentration on adhering to regulations, incorporating IT security operations, and consistently innovating to tackle changing cyber threats and guarantee operational durability in over-the-horizon settings.

The Operational Technology Security Market is expected to grow from USD 20.7 billion in 2024, to USD 44.9 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The escalating reliance on Operational Technology (OT) in vital infrastructure underscores the urgency for robust security measures. Unlike Information Technology (IT), OT systems oversee real-time physical processes, rendering them vulnerable to disruptions and attacks. This overview primes a thorough examination of OT security, encompassing its definition, significance, and evolving threat landscape. It delves into critical concepts like attack vectors, threat actors, and security controls while tackling challenges such as system heterogeneity and limited security expertise. Moreover, it delineates prevailing and emerging OT security solutions, encompassing frameworks, products, services, and best practices. SIEM for OT, asset discovery and management, network security, vulnerability management, IAM, and data security are vital components tailored to address OT environments' evolving cyber threats, enhancing overall security posture.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Operational Technology Security Market"

509 – Tables

64 - Figures

437 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=18524133

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Offering, By Organization Size, By Deployment mode, By Vertical, and By Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America Major companies covered Major vendors in the global Operational Technology Security Market include Fortinet (US), Forcepoint (US), Cisco (US), Tenable (US), Forescout (US), Checkpoint (Israel), Broadcom (US), Trellix (US), Microsoft (US), OKTA (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Qualys (US), Zscaler (US), BeyondTrust (US), CyberArk (US), Rapid7 (US), Sophos (US), Tripwire (US), Radiflow (Israel), Kaspersky (Russia), SentinelOne (US), Thales (France), Armis (US), Darktrace(US), Nozomi networks (US), Honeywell (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Forcepoint (US)

By offering the services segment to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global OT security market, by service, has been segregated into consulting & integration, support & maintenance, training & development, incident response services, and managed security services. Various industries and business models are at risk of disruption due to rapid technological advancements, which introduce new business models and alter distribution channels and interactions. OT security services are crucial for integrating and managing solutions across business operations, offering comprehensive support to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Increased virtualization and cloud computing adoption drive demand for these solutions globally. They also aid organizations in real-time analysis of dynamic network communication and managing relationships with suppliers, partners, and vendors.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=18524133

By Deployment mode, the cloud segment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Cloud-based OT security solutions provide businesses with a cost-effective means to bolster their security measures, irrespective of industry. Offering easy access and implementation without extensive on-site setups, cloud deployment's flexibility, and scalability are desirable as more enterprises embrace virtualization and cloud computing. This shift reduces infrastructure costs and eliminates constant IT maintenance, making it especially appealing for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited budgets. Streamlining access control management in physical and virtual environments, these solutions ensure robust protection against cyber threats. As businesses increasingly migrate their IT operations to the cloud, the demand for cloud-based security solutions continues to surge, enabling companies to focus on core activities while entrusting IT security complexities to specialized cloud services, driving market expansion.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Operational Technology (OT) Security Market in the Asia Pacific region is rapidly expanding. Companies operating in the market focus on providing comprehensive solutions and services to protect critical infrastructure, industrial processes, and essential services. The region is undergoing rapid digital transformation, with increased IT and OT systems integration. While digitalization enhances operational efficiency, it also introduces new security risks. OT security solutions must cater to the challenges of securing converged networks and effectively manage the associated risks. Governments in the Asia Pacific region have implemented various initiatives and regulations to enhance OT security. For instance, countries like Singapore have established cybersecurity frameworks, while Australia has specific guidelines for securing critical infrastructure. Compliance with these regulations is essential for organizations operating in the region. Attacks on critical infrastructure have a ripple effect on the economy.

Top Key Companies in Operational Technology (OT) Security Market:

Fortinet (US), Forcepoint(US), Cisco(US), Tenable (US), Forescout (US), Checkpoint (Israel), Broadcom (US), Trellix (US), Microsoft (US), OKTA(US), Palo Alto Networks(US), Qualys (US), Zscaler (US), BeyondTrust (US), CyberArk (US), Rapid7 (US), Sophos (US), Tripwire (US), Radiflow (Israel), Kaspersky (Russia), SentinelOne (US), Thales (France), Armis (US), Darktrace(US), Nozomi networks (US), Honeywell (US), Schneider Electric(France), Siemens (Germany), ABB(Switzerland), Forcepoint(US) are the key players and other players in the Operational Technology Security Market.

Recent Development

In December 2023 , Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader, announced new integrated operational technology (OT) security solutions and services, setting them apart in the market. Recognizing the rising risks across OT environments, Fortinet offers purpose-built solutions that consolidate security measures, reduce operational overhead, and enforce policies. These include the FortiSwitch Rugged 424F, FortiAP 432F access point, and FortiExtender Vehicle 211F wireless gateway, along with updates to FortiOS, FortiAnalyzer, FortiNDR, FortiDeceptor, and FortiGuard OT Security Service.

, Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader, announced new integrated operational technology (OT) security solutions and services, setting them apart in the market. Recognizing the rising risks across OT environments, Fortinet offers purpose-built solutions that consolidate security measures, reduce operational overhead, and enforce policies. These include the FortiSwitch Rugged 424F, FortiAP 432F access point, and FortiExtender Vehicle 211F wireless gateway, along with updates to FortiOS, FortiAnalyzer, FortiNDR, FortiDeceptor, and FortiGuard OT Security Service. In April 2023 , The FortiGate 7080F represents a cutting-edge lineup of next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) designed specifically for businesses. These innovative firewalls go beyond traditional point products, streamlining operations and simplifying security infrastructure.

, The FortiGate 7080F represents a cutting-edge lineup of next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) designed specifically for businesses. These innovative firewalls go beyond traditional point products, streamlining operations and simplifying security infrastructure. In May 2021 , Forcepoint acquired Cyberinc IT Services and IT Consulting company based in the US. Forcepoint has intelligent remote browser isolation (RBI) technology that gives administrators granular control. It also has Smart Isolation capabilities to help Forcepoint enhance user productivity, lower operational burdens, and eliminate traditional monolithic products through a best-in-class SASE cloud service.

, Forcepoint acquired Cyberinc IT Services and IT Consulting company based in the US. Forcepoint has intelligent remote browser isolation (RBI) technology that gives administrators granular control. It also has Smart Isolation capabilities to help Forcepoint enhance user productivity, lower operational burdens, and eliminate traditional monolithic products through a best-in-class SASE cloud service. In January 2021 , Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses, acquired Forcepoint, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=18524133

Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Advantages:

OT security solutions provide continuous operations and minimise possible disruptions by defending vital infrastructure from cyber threats, including industrial plants, transportation networks, and power plants.

By helping businesses conform to industry-specific standards and regulations like NERC CIP, IEC 62443, and NIST, OT security solutions help them maintain cybersecurity compliance and prevent fines and legal repercussions.

Advanced threat detection and response capabilities catered to the particularities of OT settings are made possible by OT security solutions. These solutions provide prompt incident response and mitigation in addition to providing fast identification of anomalies, incidents, and security breaches.

Organisations can identify and track OT assets, keep an eye on their settings and vulnerabilities, and enforce security policies to prevent unauthorised changes or access by using OT security solutions, which also provide inventory management and asset visibility tools.

In order to ensure comprehensive and well-coordinated cybersecurity defence throughout the entire organisation, OT security solutions integrate with IT security systems and tools, facilitating easy collaboration between IT and OT teams, sharing of threat intelligence, and coordination of security activities.

By detecting and fixing vulnerabilities, enhancing system dependability, and putting proactive steps in place to stop and lessen cyber incidents, OT security solutions improve operational resilience by reducing the impact of interruptions on business operations and continuity.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Operational Technology Security Market based on offering, organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and region.

To forecast the market size of five central regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America .

, , (APAC), & (MEA), and . To analyze the subsegments of the market concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

To provide detailed information related to the primary factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Operational Technology Security Market.

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the Operational Technology Security Market.

To profile the key players of the Operational Technology Security Market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies.

Track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the global Operational Technology Security Market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Perimeter Security Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Self-Sovereign Identity Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Attack Surface Management Market- Global Forecast to 2029

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Threat Intelligence Market- Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/operational-technology-ot-security-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/operational-technology-ot-security.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg