Opening New Frontiers: smart Achieves 8% H1 Sales Increase with an Expanding Premium Lineup and Accelerated Global Footprint

HANGZHOU, China, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- smart, the contemporary premium EV brand, maintained strong momentum in the first half of 2026. Driven by a comprehensive strategy across brand, product, and market operations, smart delivered an 8% year-over-year global sales increase. Notably, Finland posted a sales surge of 446%, while Hong Kong, China grew by 276%, and Sweden and Germany recorded increases of 144% and 140%, respectively. This strong performance underscores smart's rapid evolution as it expands its electric vehicle lineup and deepens its China-Europe Dual-Home strategy.

smart achieves 8% H1 global sales increase smart and Jessie J team up for Brand Campaign “Change of Perspectives” smart Concept #2 and #6 EHD at Global Brand Event

smart also expanded its presence in Latin America by entering Costa Rica and Argentina in H1 2026, expanding the global footprint to 41 markets across six continents, reaching over 670 cities with a robust network of more than 700 sales outlets. Meanwhile, the premium mid-size SUV #5 continues to serve as a key growth driver, entering 8 new markets, including New Zealand, Chile, Colombia, the UAE, and Egypt.

Mr. Tong Xiangbei, Global CEO of smart, said: "With robust backing from our shareholders, we see 2026 as a pivotal year for smart as we accelerate on all fronts. By comprehensively expanding our premium product family, rapidly scaling our presence to global markets, and continuously enhancing our smart care services, we are firmly committed to delivering unparalleled, intelligent mobility experiences to customers worldwide."

Mr. Kang Yi, Global CMO of smart, added: "Today, under our 'Change of Perspectives' campaign, we are further sharpening our premium brand image. By introducing halo models like the Concept #2, and the brand's first-ever premium fastback sedan, #6 EHD, we are expanding our diverse portfolio while staying true to our foundational D.N.A."

Rooted in the foundational "open your mind" brand claim, smart engaged communities earlier this year through dynamic touchpoints, including the vibrant smart times events featuring Keith Haring collaborations and the Trek 100 partnership. Building on this momentum, the brand forged a global partnership with multi-platinum UK artist Jessie J to anchor the "Change of Perspectives" campaign, continuing to build smart's identity as a brand that stands for a new way of experiencing the world.

In a landmark year for product expansion, smart is growing its lineup from three to five models. Following the Concept #2's European debut with a new interior in Rome this June, the production-ready urban two-seater, the smart #2, will make its highly anticipated debut at the Paris Motor Show in October.

smart also broke into a new segment with its first premium fastback sedan, the #6 EHD. Launched first in China, it sets a new benchmark with executive spaciousness, sleek aerodynamics, and an exceptional 1,810 km (CLTC) range.

smart continues to sharpen its edge with exclusive offerings like the smart #3 Keith Haring Edition, becoming the first automaker to launch a mass-produced vehicle co-created with the iconic artist.

Complementing the product expansion, smart is elevating the global user experience by expanding its dedicated customer service brand, smart care, and driving continuous Over-The-Air (OTA) upgrades to make digital features smarter and more intuitive.

As smart advances through its "Year of Opening New Frontiers," the brand stands on a foundation of growing strength. With a rapidly expanding global footprint, an evolving premium product portfolio, and a clearly defined brand identity, smart continues to break boundaries and inspire the world to explore the infinite possibilities of future mobility.

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