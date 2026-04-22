smart Debuts Concept #2 and Celebrates World Premiere of #6 EHD at Global Brand Event with "Change of Perspectives"

BEIJING, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Challenging the world to embrace a "Change of Perspectives", smart, the contemporary premium EV brand, marked a new chapter in its evolution at the smart Global Brand Event held in Beijing today. Spotlighted by the highly anticipated global debut of the smart Concept #2 and the world premiere of the smart #6 EHD, the event showcased how smart is actively accelerating its expansion planning.

“Change of Perspectives”: smart Global Brand Event held in Beijing Unconventional. Again. smart Concept #2 Debut The smart #6 EHD, smart’s first premium fastback sedan

Alongside the acclaimed smart #1, #3, and #5, the entire portfolio seamlessly blends smart's intelligent premium engineering with the signature styling of the Mercedes-Benz Global Design Team. Distinct in character yet united in spirit, every model in the smart family embodies the brand's core DNA.

Mr. Tong Xiangbei, Global CEO of smart, said: "There is a smart for everyone. As our brand never stops evolving, we have built a true, complete product portfolio where each model carries forward the smart D.N.A.- Designed with Love, No Compromise on Safety and Amazing Drives."

Mr. Kang Yi, Global CMO of smart, said: "Today, more than ever, we need a 'Change of Perspectives'. With the Concept #2 presenting our new vision for the urban two-seater, we have the will to be Unconventional. Again. Meanwhile, the world premiere of our first-ever premium fastback sedan, the #6 EHD, invites you to open your mind to diverse possibilities."

Unconventional. Again. smart Concept #2 Debut

In an exciting global first, smart unveiled the smart Concept #2, the first physical expression of the highly anticipated all-electric smart #2.

Guided by the brand's overarching design philosophy of "Love, Pure, Unexpected," the Concept #2 is exclusively styled by the Mercedes-Benz Global Design Team. Adopting a unique "Function becomes Fashion" lens, it elevates the city car beyond mere utility. Reduced to its essence, the pure and compact silhouette serves as an effortless canvas for individuality.

Engineered on smart's all-new, self-developed Electric Compact Architecture (ECA), the concept model targets a range of nearly 300 kilometers, featuring DC fast charging from 10% to 80% SOC in under 20 minutes alongside innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities to keep modern urban lifestyles fully charged on the go.

Beyond its iconic aesthetic, the Concept #2 features smart's signature "wheels-at-the-corners" setup, brilliantly maximizing interior space within just 2.79 meters of total length. The smart Concept #2 also showcases unmatched agility with a tight 6.95-meter turning diameter for effortless city maneuvering.

Highly anticipated by urban drivers around the globe, the production model of the smart #2 as the new fortwo is set to make its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show in October 2026.

A Segment Trendsetter: smart #6 EHD World Premiere

Marking smart's first entry into the premium fastback sedan segment, the #6 EHD will be launching first in China. Created by the Mercedes-Benz Global Design Team, the smart #6 EHD pairs executive-level spaciousness with a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette inspired by a shark. Powered by an advanced Electric Hybrid Drive (EHD), the #6 delivers a massive 1,810km range (CLTC) with fuel consumption as low as 3.9L/100km.

Styled by Mercedes-Benz and intelligently crafted in China, smart now brings its contemporary premium electric vehicles to 40 markets globally. Building on a strong presence in China and global markets, the customer service brand smartcare will launch across Europe starting mid-year.

Media Contact:

Una Tu

una.tu@smart.com

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