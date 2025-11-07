WASHINGTON , Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, 2025 in Washington, D.C., the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, OpenAI, Inc., and Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), a parent company of Freedom24, signed a strategic agreement. Under the agreement, 165,000 educators in Kazakhstan will gain access to ChatGPT Edu — an enhanced educational edition of ChatGPT designed with strengthened privacy and data protection controls.

OpenAI and Freedom Holding Corp. to Advance Digital Education In Kazakhstan

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Kazakhstan's national digital education and AI literacy initiatives. Through this agreement, Kazakhstan becomes one of the first in the world to deploy ChatGPT Edu at a national scale, empowering teachers across primary, secondary, tertiary, and higher education institutions. This will enable teachers and faculty to leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools to enhance the quality and effectiveness of teaching and learning.

Under the Agreement, Freedom Holding Corp. will finance the initiative, while OpenAI provides the ChatGPT Edu platform and localized support in Kazakh and Russian. The Governmentof the Republic of Kazakhstan will coordinate implementation across government bodies and educational institutions, ensuring integration with national education frameworks and professional development programs.

ChatGPT Edu offers advanced features created especially for teachers — tools that are not available in the free version of ChatGPT, including:

Unlimited uploads and research capabilities, allowing teachers to analyze documents, datasets, and online materials.

Personalized AI assistants ("Custom GPTs") that can be configured for specific subjects, teaching tasks, and assessment criteria.

Seamless integration with learning management systems (LMS), databases, and institutional tools.

Dedicated workspaces that help educators organize assignments, feedback, and grading in structured folders tailored to curricular needs.

All educators in Kazakhstan will access ChatGPT Edu through the BilimClass platform. Funded by Freedom Holding, the service will be provided free of charge, giving teachers a safe and convenient way to use artificial intelligence tools in their daily work.

The initiative supports the government's digitalization policy by helping educators strengthen their digital skills, encouraging the responsible use of AI technologies, and improving the quality of education through innovation.

About the Partners

The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is advancing national initiatives in AI and digital transformation to prepare citizens for the future of work and learning.

OpenAI, Inc. is a U.S.-based artificial intelligence research and deployment company whose mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

Freedom Holding Corp. , the parent company of Freedom24, is an international financial group, operating across the United States, Central Asia and Europe, providing services in retail & institutional banking, brokerage, telecom, e-commerce, and insurance. The Company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the FRHC ticker, with a market capitalization exceeding $10 billion as of August 20, 2025. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is included on the Russell 3000 Index.

The Company's principal executive office is located in New York City, with operations spanning 22 countries. In Kazakhstan, where the company has its major business presence, Freedom is developing a digital financial ecosystem, available via its SuperApp.

