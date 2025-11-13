Freedom Holding Corp. to Sponsor the Financial Times Global Banking Summit

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FRHC), a multinational diversified financial services company, will be featured as a lead sponsor of the Financial Times Global Banking Summit 2025, taking place 2–4 December 2025 in London. Organized by FT Live, the Summit brings together banking leaders, policymakers, innovators, and solution-providers to address the defining issues shaping the global financial services industry.

Two of Freedom Holding Corp.'s senior executives will speak at the Summit, delivering the Company's vision for a tech-enabled, AI-driven digital services ecosystem to global audiences:

Timur Turlov, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, will participate on the panel "The future of banking infrastructure – can legacy systems survive?", focusing on how banks can transition from legacy systems to modern, scalable architectures while maintaining operational resilience and competitive agility.

Renat Tukanov, Chief Technology Officer, will join the panel "Operational AI — Where banks are seeing real impact", sharing how Freedom leverages AI and machine learning across operations, risk management, and client servicing, and how banks can move from pilots to measurable real-world outcomes.

Freedom enters the Summit following a year of major growth and innovation – surpassing 2 million users in its SuperApp, which provides integrated solutions across banking, brokerage, insurance, e-commerce, telecom, lifestyle, and other digital services, and reaching over 11 million users across its broader ecosystem. At the same time, the company has recently announced large-scale national AI initiatives in Kazakhstan, including a strategic partnership with OpenAI and the Government of Kazakhstan to bring ChatGPT Edu to 165,000 educators, as well as plans for a $2 billion sovereign AI hub in collaboration with NVIDIA.

"Our transition to a global digital ecosystem reflects the success of our tech-driven strategy and demonstrates how innovation can create tangible value for the broader financial system and the entire society," said Timur Turlov, CEO & Founder. "At the Financial Times Global Banking Summit, we look forward to sharing our experiences and exploring how innovation and AI can build more connected, resilient financial systems worldwide."

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. is an international financial group, operating across the United States, Central Asia, and Europe, providing services in retail & institutional banking, brokerage, telecom, e-commerce, and insurance. The Company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the FRHC ticker, with a market capitalization exceeding $10 billion as of August 20, 2025. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is included on the Russell 3000® Index.

The Company's principal executive office is located in New York City, with operations spanning 22 countries. In Kazakhstan, where the company has its major business presence, Freedom is developing a digital financial ecosystem, available via its SuperApp.

