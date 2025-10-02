Open Systems Named a Major Player in Two IDC MarketScapes: Worldwide Managed SD-WAN Services and Worldwide Managed Security Service Edge (SSE) Services

ZURICH, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Systems today announced it has been positioned in the Major Players Category in two IDC MarketScape reports:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD-WAN Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US52980125, September 2025)

(IDC #US52980125, September 2025) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Security Service Edge (SSE) Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US52992425, September 2025)

The IDC MarketScape for SSE noted, "Organizations seeking a flexible and comanaged managed SSE service with high levels of automation, strong incident response SLAs, integrated threat intelligence, and the ability to directly interact with the platform through AI-enabled interfaces should consider Open Systems' offering."

Driving Business Outcomes through Managed SD-WAN and SSE

Open Systems believes these recognitions reflect its ability to give customers more than point solutions: a unified, co-managed service model that reduces operational burden, delivers consistent SLAs, and integrates security and networking into a single Managed SASE approach. With 24×7 expert support, transparent service metrics, and a platform designed for seamless integration, Open Systems helps enterprises simplify security operations while ensuring a strong user experience across distributed environments.

"It's great to see IDC MarketScape recognize Open Systems as a Major Player in both SD-WAN and SSE," said Stefan Keller, Chief Product Officer at Open Systems. "These two categories together define Managed SASE, and being recognized in both underscores the value we bring to enterprises seeking a trusted partner for secure, simplified connectivity. By combining co-management service layers and AI-enhanced operations with a continuously expanding portfolio, we help organizations reduce complexity, accelerate ROI, and adapt to evolving security and business needs."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Open Systems

Open Systems is a global provider of native Managed SASE solutions, converging network and security functions on a cloud-native platform. Founded in 1990, the Swiss cybersecurity company, headquartered in Zurich, supports businesses and organizations in more than 180 countries with a holistic, customer-centric service model that guarantees 24x7 expert support. The combination of an innovative platform, integrated solutions, and excellent service ensures secure, reliable, and worry-free network operations – even within the complex IT infrastructures of global manufacturing companies and NGOs.

This solution delivers reliable connectivity across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, while offering an exceptional user experience through an intuitive customer portal. Powered by a centralized data platform and 24×7 managed services, Open Systems not only enhances security but also boosts operational efficiency and accelerates innovation – enabling secure networks that grow with your business.

