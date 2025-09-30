Open Systems Announces CEO Transition to Drive Next Phase of Growth

ZURICH, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Systems, a leading provider of Managed SASE solutions since 1990, today announced a leadership transition. Effective 1 October 2025, Dennis Monner will succeed Daniel Neuhaus as Chief Executive Officer.

Daniel Neuhaus, former Open Systems CEO; Daniel Gerber, Chairman of the Board; Dennis Monner, New CEO

Dennis Monner is a seasoned entrepreneur and international go-to-market leader with more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, cloud, and networking. He founded and scaled several companies, including Gateprotect and Secucloud, which was later acquired by Aryaka Networks, a global networking and security provider. There, he served as Chief Commercial Officer, expanding the company internationally and strengthened its position in the fast-growing SASE market.

"Open Systems has built an exceptional foundation, combining strong technology with a clear customer focus" said Dennis Monner. "The opportunity ahead is massive. I'm thrilled to join the team at a time when we can bring our solutions to even more customers, accelerate our market impact, and drive the next era of innovation and growth."

Daniel Neuhaus joined Open Systems following the acquisition of his company Sqooba, holding key leadership roles as Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and since 2023, CEO. He oversaw strategic product expansion, unified technology innovation, and scaled operations internationally. He also guided Open Systems through its acquisition by strategic investor Swiss Post. These milestones positioned the company as a trusted partner for organizations facing complex cybersecurity and networking challenges.

Daniel Neuhaus said: "Over the past years we laid the groundwork for global growth — expanding our product vision, scaling operations, and deepening our customer focus. None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our people. I'm especially proud that this work has been recognized externally, with Open Systems earning leadership recognition in its category and being named a Great Place to Work for 3 consecutive years. These proof points underscore what we've achieved together and I'm excited to see Dennis and the team take Open Systems to the next level."

The Board of Directors expressed gratitude for Daniel's leadership and confidence in the company's next chapter. "With Swiss Post's strategic backing and Daniel's contribution, Open Systems is stronger than ever. I am confident that Dennis's entrepreneurial drive and go-to-market expertise will accelerate growth and, by harnessing AI, further transform Open Systems to expand its global impact," said Daniel Gerber, Chairman of the Board.

This transition comes as Open Systems marks a milestone: in October 2025, the company celebrates 35 years of innovation and customer trust.

About OpenSystems

Open Systems is a leading provider of native Managed SASE solutions, converging network and security functions on a cloud-native platform. Founded in 1990, the Swiss cybersecurity company, headquartered in Zurich, supports businesses and organizations in more than 180 countries with a holistic, customer-centric service model that guarantees 24x7 expert support. The combination of an innovative platform, integrated solutions, and excellent service ensures secure, reliable, and worry-free network operations – even within the complex IT infrastructures of global manufacturing companies and NGOs.

This solution delivers reliable connectivity across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, while offering an exceptional user experience through an intuitive customer portal. Powered by a centralized data platform and 24×7 managed services, Open Systems not only enhances security but also boosts operational efficiency and accelerates innovation – enabling secure networks that grow with your business.

