Onward and Upward, Zoomlion Kicks Off 2025 with Delivery of Over 10,000 Units, Valued at US$782 Million

CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK), a global leader in construction machinery, has marked a strong start to 2025 with its first major delivery event held at Zoomlion Smart Industrial City's headquarters research building on February 7, dispatching over 10,000 units of equipment worth 5.7 billion yuan (US$782.04 million).

Over 850 Zoomlion cranes depart from Zoomlion's Smart Industrial City in Changsha, China, for global destinations on February 7

Zoomlion's Hoisting Machinery Business Unit delivered over 850 cranes, with a total value of 1.8 billion yuan (US$246.96 million), including the world's largest 4,000-ton all-terrain crane, a groundbreaking innovation and the only model worldwide legally operable on public roads. It will soon head to Shaanxi Province to complete a wind power installation project.

The Concrete Machinery Business Unit shipped over 1,200 units worth one billion yuan (US$137 million), featuring the five-bridge, 73-meter lightweight concrete pump, the world's longest boom in the lightweight series, along with the "Lingguan" series mixer trucks and various pump trucks ranging from 38 to 50 meters. These units will be deployed in key projects across China and exported to markets such as Australia, Nigeria, Mexico, Brazil, and Peru.

More than 1,300 units of earthmoving and mining machinery valued at 900 million yuan (US$123.48 million), including 38-ton excavators and the world's first 100-ton wide-body mining dump truck, the ZT160HEV, have been shipped to major mining and construction sites across global markets.

Led by the 72-meter straight-boom aerial work platform (AWP), the AWP Business Unit shipped over 1,100 units worth nearly 300 million yuan (US$41.16 million). The fleet, which includes scissor lifts, straight booms, and articulated boom lifts, is en route to global markets.

Zoomlion's tower crane intelligent factory has delivered tower cranes and construction hoists valued at 700 million yuan (US$96.04 million), 70 percent of which are orders from overseas markets, highlighting strong international demand.

Meanwhile, Zoomlion's foundation construction machinery, emergency equipment, new construction materials, agricultural machinery and other business units also dispatched a variety of products from Zoomlion's industrial parks nationwide to customers at home and abroad.

Zoomlion's large-scale delivery reflects its accelerating international growth strategy, driven by continuous innovation and a commitment to providing world-class solutions to clients worldwide. With equipment reaching key markets across North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, Zoomlion is reinforcing its position as a global leader in high-end equipment manufacturing.

