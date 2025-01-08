oneZero kicks off 2025 with focus on driving innovation and announcement of LPGA sponsorship

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, is kicking off 2025 with the announcement of a new brand campaign "Driving Innovation", complemented by the sponsorship of Alexa Pano, a rising star in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). This partnership reflects oneZero's commitment to fostering a culture of resilience, progress and innovation. oneZero's focus on "Driving Innovation" has been showcased in the recent transformative investment in oneZero by Golden Gate Capital, a series of industry recognized disruptive capabilities for banks and institutional brokers, and a set of 2025 innovations highlighted by oneZero's CEO at the end of 2024.

Hailing from Westborough, Massachusetts, near oneZero's Boston based headquarters, Alexa Pano exemplifies the values that resonate deeply with oneZero: determination, hard work and innovation. As a young athlete making waves in professional golf, Alexa's journey aligns with oneZero's mission to drive innovation in the financial markets and redefine what's possible.

oneZero selected Alexa Pano for her influential presence in the LPGA, aligning with the company's dedication to empowering women and promoting gender equality, as well as the desire to advance the brand through sport, in an industry that historically underemphasizes the momentum of programs such as the LPGA.

"This partnership with Alexa Pano represents more than just support for a promising athlete; it's a celebration of innovation and breaking boundaries," said Andrew Ralich, CEO and co-founder of oneZero. "Alexa's determination on the course mirrors oneZero's resolve to revolutionize financial technology," added Andrew Ralich.

Alexa Pano expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "I'm thrilled to partner with oneZero, a company that values hard work and innovation as much as I do. Their support not only fuels my journey on the LPGA Tour but also highlights the importance of empowering women in sports and beyond. I'm excited to work with oneZero to inspire others and make an impact together."

Engaging both employees and clients through sport has been an integral part of oneZero's culture since the firm's inception. As part of the sponsorship, Alexa will engage in oneZero-hosted golf events, including their flagship golf event in Miami next month, as well as oneZero's participation in the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf for Kids golf outing, a charity that oneZero management has remained engaged with for many years. Alexa will feature the oneZero logo on her apparel at these events and while on tour.

oneZero's recent investment from Golden Gate Capital, announced in November 2024, is accelerating oneZero's organic growth and M&A strategy. This is enabling oneZero to further expand its innovative technology solutions and strengthen its position as a leading technology partner in the global OTC trading market.

"We are excited to showcase more examples in the coming months of how our organization, alongside Alexa, will continue to "drive innovation" in 2025!" added Andrew Ralich.

About Alexa Pano

Alexa Pano is an LPGA golfer recognized as one of the sport's brightest up-and-coming talents. Known for her tenacity and skill, Alexa's accomplishments on the golf course have made her a role model for aspiring athletes and a powerful advocate for women in sports. Alexa recently finished T-10 at the 2024 AIG Women's Open. In 2023, she won the ISPS Handa World Invitational on her 19th birthday for her first career professional victory on the LPGA Tour.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

For more information, please contact:

Talia Geberovich

Head of Marketing and Communications

tgeberovich@onezero.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827473/oneZero_Financial_Systems_Logo.jpg