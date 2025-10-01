oneZero appoints Asiff Hirji, Former Coinbase & Ameritrade President, to Board of Directors

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a leading provider of multi-asset enterprise technology solutions for trade execution, pricing, connectivity and risk management for brokers, banks and buy-side market participants, today announced the appointment of Asiff Hirji to its Board of Directors.

Asiff Hirji

Asiff is a proven financial technology leader with decades of experience scaling global platforms at the intersection of brokerage, banking and digital assets. He served as President and COO of Coinbase, where he was a key architect in transforming the company during its most significant growth phase - helping scale revenues past $1B, expanding the team nearly fourfold, and raising $300M at an $8B valuation.

Earlier, Asiff played similarly transformative roles as the President of TD Ameritrade through a period of significant growth in its brokerage business, and as Chairman of the Board at Saxo Bank, a regulated European bank specialising in online trading and investment across global financial markets. He has also held leadership roles as President of MoonPay, President of Figure Technologies, and served on the Advisory Board of Nubank, further reflecting his commitment to innovation and the evolution of digital assets.

"I am excited to join oneZero's Board, and I look forward to supporting its next phase of growth. After being introduced to oneZero's management team in 2024, I was impressed by the company's leadership and momentum in transformative market initiatives both in institutional banking and in the evolving brokerage landscape. I was equally impressed by the company's keen focus on developing cutting edge products in cooperation with a growing franchise of loyal customers," commented Asiff.

"Asiff's track record in scaling innovative fintech platforms, from leading global brokerages to advancing digital asset adoption, makes him an invaluable addition to our Board. We look forward to leveraging his vast experience as we look to take our innovative, product focused model into emerging frontiers within capital markets," said Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero.

Asiff received his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Calgary and a Master of Business Administration from Ivey Business School at Western University. He also teaches a Private Equity course at the Haas School of Business, University of California-Berkeley.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

