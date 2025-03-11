oneZero earns recognition as a 2025 Best Place to Work

oneZero Financial Systems

11 Mar, 2025, 13:00 GMT

BOSTON, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group has named oneZero Financial Systems (oneZero) a 2025 Best Place to Work. This prestigious award acknowledges our unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional work environment that fosters employee engagement, growth and outstanding performance. This is the fourth consecutive year that oneZero has earned this recognition.

"Winning a Best Place to Work award once again is a testament to our incredible global team and the culture we've built together," said Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder at oneZero. "As we continue to grow, my Co-Founder Jesse Johnson and I remain committed to fostering an environment where all 200 of our team members across our global offices feel connected and valued. By investing in our people, we fuel the innovation and performance that drive oneZero's success."

Russ Fordyce, CEO of Business Intelligence Group, commended oneZero's commitment to employee well-being and excellence.

"Congratulations to oneZero Financial Systems for your outstanding commitment to fostering a workplace culture that empowers and inspires your team," he said. "This achievement reflects your dedication to creating an environment where employees thrive and innovation flourishes. We applaud your leadership in setting a high standard for workplace excellence and employee engagement."

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

