OneStream Named a 6x Market Leader in BARC Score Financial Performance Management 2026 Report

Sustained innovation and market momentum position OneStream as a recognized Leader for the sixth year in a row

MANCHESTER, England, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions – including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, has been recognized as a market leader for the sixth consecutive year in the Business Application Research Center's (BARC) global report on financial performance management (FPM) software solutions. The BARC Score Financial Performance Management 2026 report places OneStream as a market leader, ranking with one of the highest portfolio capabilities scores among vendors.

"OneStream continues to be recognized as a market leader for its unified, AI-powered platform that integrates financial and operational processes into a single application," said Dr. Christian Fuchs, senior analyst and head of data and analytics research at BARC. "With its comprehensive functional capabilities for various use cases and continued innovation of the SensibleAI portfolio, OneStream provides the financial intelligence and agility required for organizations to navigate increasingly complex consolidation, planning, and financial reporting environments."

The BARC Score report highlights several of OneStream's strengths including:

Unified, AI-powered CPM platform for financial consolidation and close, planning, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analysis with built-in financial intelligence and financial data quality capabilities.

Integrated BI and analytics functionality for production reporting, disclosure management with self-service dashboards and visualizations, and ad hoc analysis via Microsoft Excel add-in along with Microsoft Power BI integration.

The OneStream Solution Exchange offering prebuilt solutions that enable customers to quickly address new requirements and extend the capabilities of the platform.

Excellent customer feedback, with the vast majority of customers saying they would recommend the platform to other organizations.

In a related report, BARC's Financial Consolidation & Group Accounting Survey 26, OneStream was recognized with 19 Top Ranks and 6 Leading positions in the Enterprise Deployments peer group. This report analyzes 15 financial consolidation products and examines user feedback on financial consolidation product selection and usage across 25 criteria (KPIs) including Product Satisfaction, Workflow, Performance Satisfaction, Business Benefits, Project Success, Recommendation, Customer Satisfaction and Functionality.

"Being named a Market Leader for the sixth consecutive year by a leading independent analyst company with a strong European presence is a powerful validation of our execution and strategy," said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. "Finance leaders today are under immense pressure to deliver trusted insights faster than ever, and generic AI falls short of the connected, trustworthy insights required to stay ahead. By unifying financial and operational data on a single platform, we provide a single source of truth that allows Finance teams to cut through complexity, drive faster decisions, and lead with confidence."

Learn More

Download a complimentary copy of the 2026 BARC Score for Financial Performance Management here.

Download a complimentary copy of the BARC Financial Consolidation & Group Accounting Survey 26 here.

About OneStream Software

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,800 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,600 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

Media Contact:

Jaclyn Proctor

Media Relations Contact

OneStream

media@onestreamsoftware.com

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