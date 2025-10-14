OneStream Extends Finance AI Leadership with the Launch of Modern Financial Close and SensibleAI-Powered ESG Planning & Reporting

Modern Financial Close and new SensibleAI™ capabilities advance the path to a Touchless Close – automating key processes to help Finance navigate volatility, maintain compliance, and deliver real-time insight.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream (NASDAQ: OS), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions – including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, today announced at its Splash EMEA 2025 user conference the launch of Modern Financial Close, AI-powered OneStream ESG Planning & Reporting, and a suite of new SensibleAI capabilities. Together, these innovations will empower Finance leaders to close the books faster, forecast with greater precision, and gain deeper insights into the relationship between financial performance and sustainability goals — all within the trusted governance and transparency of the OneStream platform.

"As AI reshapes how businesses operate, Finance recognizes that uncertainty isn't just a passing storm — it's the climate we're operating in," said Tom Shea, CEO & President, OneStream. "CFOs are at the center of this, leading AI adoption while steering the business through volatility. Today's news highlights how OneStream helps Finance leaders harness AI and automation within their teams to boost productivity, maintain compliance, and unlock growth in this new era."

Introducing Modern Financial Close: Closing Faster with Accuracy, Transparency and Control

OneStream's Modern Financial Close automates and unifies each phase of the close process — from journal entry to reconciliation — on one platform. By unifying fragmented systems and manual workflows, Modern Financial Close helps finance teams reduce cycle times while strengthening auditability and compliance – delivering a true end-to-end solution for automated financial close.

Key enhancements include:

OneStream Journal Entry Manager (JEM) centralizes journal entry management across multiple ERPs and business units, providing lifecycle control, audit trails, and automatic generation of recurring and adjusting entries.

OneStream Transaction Matching (TXM) automates high-volume reconciliations for intercompany, invoice-to-receipt, and corporate credit card transactions — helping Finance resolve exceptions faster and close with greater accuracy.

OneStream announced SensibleAI Account Reconciliations, powered by SensibleAI Studio, earlier this year, allowing users to leverage AI to detect anomalies and flag risks – such as unusual adjustments or missing documentation – early in the close process. Now, with the addition of JEM and high-volume TXM, OneStream is delivering a comprehensive, end-to-end platform for automated financial close – bringing Finance leaders a step closer to a "Touchless Close."

OneStream was also recognized as Exemplary in the 2025 Record to Report Buyers Guide by ISG Research, covering Financial Close, Financial Consolidation, and overall Record to Report. The company achieved the highest scores in both customer and product experience, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in Financial Close and Consolidation.

AI-Powered OneStream ESG Planning & Reporting

In its third major release this year, OneStream ESG Planning & Reporting unifies sustainability and financial planning within one workflow. Now powered by SensibleAI Forecast and SensibleAI Agents, the solution enables finance teams to forecast consumptive activities and model Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, forecast carbon impact, and align ESG initiatives with financial performance.

With SensibleAI Forecast , teams can model climate mitigation strategies, regulatory impacts, and ESG investment scenarios alongside financial forecasts, linking sustainability data with financial close standards for enhanced credibility with regulators, investors, and stakeholders.

, teams can model climate mitigation strategies, regulatory impacts, and ESG investment scenarios alongside financial forecasts, linking sustainability data with financial close standards for enhanced credibility with regulators, investors, and stakeholders. With Operational Analytics + Agentic AI Integration (Coming Soon), OneStream ESG Planning & Reporting will incorporate OneStream SensibleAI Agents to analyze intelligent data, detect anomalies, and generate and summarize narrative reports.

Advancing Finance AI: Delivering Trusted, Contextualized Insights with New Routines to SensibleAI Studio

The SensibleAI™ portfolio empowers the Office of Finance by unifying quantitative, generative, and agentic solutions and surfacing them into existing workflows Finance leaders already trust and know. Built directly on the OneStream platform, SensibleAI solutions provide contextualized insights – from financial intelligence to workflow state, consolidation status and more - to ensure decisions are made with accuracy and confidence. New capabilities include:

SensibleAI Benchmarking and Outlier Analysis : Found on the SensibleAI Studio, this pre-built routine brings financial and operational workflows together in a visual dashboard, allowing users to cluster similar operations for accurate benchmarking, identify anomalies to understand under- and over-performance, and cluster these 'like' operations for greater insights that maximize output and cost performance.

: Found on the SensibleAI Studio, this pre-built routine brings financial and operational workflows together in a visual dashboard, allowing users to cluster similar operations for accurate benchmarking, identify anomalies to understand under- and over-performance, and cluster these 'like' operations for greater insights that maximize output and cost performance. Expanded AI Routines: SensibleAI Studio has doubled the number of routines since its general availability in June 2025, enabling faster building and deployment of commercial-grade AI data science functionality within the OneStream platform – one of the fastest solutions on the market.

"OneStream's SensibleAI really stood out, giving us the transparency that we needed in terms of forecasting revenue, understanding the relativity of different drivers, and the impact to our revenue forecasts," said Rebecca Yu, Head of Transformation at Endeavour Energy.

To learn more about these solutions, please visit www.onestream.com

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further™ by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise Finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,600 customers, including 17% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,500 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

