"One GAC 2.0" Launch, "Thailand Action Plan" Unveiled, and Pre-sale of Two New Models, GAC INTERNATIONAL Shines at the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show

BANGKOK, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 24, the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off with three major announcements from GAC INTERNATIONAL: the launch of the "One GAC 2.0" global strategic upgrade plan; the rollout of the "Thailand Action Plan"; and the market launch of the AION UT, a global strategic model, and the M8 PHEV, a benchmark for luxury new energy MPVs, in Thailand.

The "One GAC 2.0" strategy is based on a vision, a goal, and an image, supported by a local initiative and five key actions to accelerate global expansion.

The "Mobility Value Creator for a Better Life" vision reflects the goal of becoming a world-class automotive brand with international influence and reliability while establishing an image as "a high-quality, high-tech, and reliable partner for global consumers." The local initiative "Act Locally, Integrate Locally, Serve Locally, Contribute Locally" promotes tailored market integration. The five key measures focus on developing products, smart manufacturing, sales channels, services, and energy eco and mobility systems, securing global competitiveness and customer-centric innovation.

Building on this, GAC has officially launched the Thailand Action Plan, reaffirming its commitment to "In Thailand, for Thailand" through local market integration and customer service.

As part of its product strategy, GAC has introduced the AION UT and M8 PHEV, which are currently on pre-sale. To expand its presence, GAC plans to open 80 new dealerships across Thailand by 2025. In terms of service, GAC will implement the GAC INTERNATIONAL Sales Service Standard System (GSSW) to enhance the customer experience. The company will also continue introducing new models into the Thailand Smart Factory for local production. In addition, GAC is advancing the "One Hundred Cities, One Thousand Charging Stations" plan, establishing the Bangkok Power Battery Service Center, and building two mobility centers. To foster long-term growth, GAC has partnered with institutions such as Rajamangala University of Technology Isan to establish Thailand's first international new energy talent development center.

From "product export" to "ecosystem export": Through the "One GAC 2.0" strategy, the "Thailand Action Plan", and the pre-sales of the AION UT and M8 PHEV, GAC INTERNATIONAL not only offers consumers in Thailand and Southeast Asia higher-quality options and enhanced mobility experiences, but also uses Thailand as a strategic hub to showcase China's leading smart manufacturing solutions to the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649197/image_5033413_9778340.jpg