Oncology Market Assessment: Strategic Insights for Investment or Divestment | DelveInsight

The oncology therapy landscape is rapidly evolving, with immune checkpoint inhibitors reshaping cancer treatment by leveraging the body's own immune system to combat tumors. As the immune checkpoint inhibitors market grows, pharmaceutical companies must make informed decisions about investing in or divesting assets to maximize their portfolio's potential.

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A global pharmaceutical company, having recently acquired a mid-cap biotech firm, sought to evaluate the market value of a newly obtained oncology asset. The drug, part of an emerging class of immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies, demonstrated promising potential in targeting multiple tumor types. To determine its commercial viability, the client needed a comprehensive market assessment to guide their strategic decision—whether to retain or divest the product.

With a proven track record in pharma market assessment, DelveInsight specializes in asset prioritization and checkpoint inhibitor CPI evaluation. Our expertise in immune checkpoint inhibitor products, competitive intelligence, and market forecasting enables pharmaceutical companies to make data-driven investment decisions. By assessing the market landscape, unmet needs, and emerging checkpoint inhibitors, we provide strategic insights that shape asset development and commercialization strategies.

The acquired asset showed potential for multiple tumor indications, a key factor in its market viability. Combination therapies have become a dominant trend in oncology, particularly in immune checkpoint inhibitor drug market strategies, as they enhance treatment efficacy across different cancer types. Identifying the most promising tumor targets and patient subgroups was essential for the client's decision-making process.

Checkpoint inhibitors, such as PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4 inhibitors, have revolutionized cancer treatment, yet challenges remain in identifying biomarkers for efficacy and patient response. The immune checkpoint inhibitors market continues to expand, with new immune checkpoints like TIGIT, LAG-3, and TIM-3 gaining traction as next-generation targets. The global immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 14.55%, reaching ~USD 107 billion by 2032. As a result, pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca, Merck, Sanofi, Regeneron, GSK, EMD Serono, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, BeiGene, and others are placing greater emphasis on strategic asset evaluations to stay ahead in this competitive landscape.

DelveInsight's market assessment provided the client with a comprehensive evaluation of the asset's market potential, competitive positioning, and future outlook. This analysis formed the foundation for their decision on whether to invest in further development or divest the product for optimal portfolio management.

DelveInsight's Comprehensive Methodology for Oncology Asset Evaluation

To assist the client in evaluating the market potential of their immune checkpoint inhibitor asset, DelveInsight implemented a comprehensive, data-driven approach, combining secondary research, primary insights, and competitive intelligence. Our methodology included:

Extensive Secondary Research – Conducted an in-depth analysis of scientific literature, clinical trial databases, regulatory filings, and market reports to understand the immune checkpoint inhibitors market landscape and key players .

– Conducted an in-depth analysis of to understand the and . Primary Research & Expert Insights – Engaged with key opinion leaders (KOLs), oncologists, industry experts, and stakeholders to gather real-world perspectives on checkpoint inhibitor CPI adoption trends, treatment gaps, and emerging therapies .

– Engaged with to gather real-world perspectives on . Competitive Benchmarking – Analyzed marketed and pipeline immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs , assessing their clinical efficacy, safety, pricing strategies, and commercial success to position the client's asset effectively.

– Analyzed , assessing their to position the client's asset effectively. Clinical Trials Analysis – Evaluated ongoing and completed immune checkpoint inhibitor clinical trials , identifying promising advancements, unmet needs, and potential competitive threats .

– Evaluated ongoing and completed , identifying . Strategic Insights on Companies – Assessed the investment strategies, partnerships, and acquisitions of leading immune checkpoint inhibitor companies to benchmark the client's asset against industry trends.

– Assessed the of leading to benchmark the client's asset against industry trends. Market Forecasting & Valuation – Developed a detailed forecast model estimating the market size, revenue potential, and adoption rates of the acquired asset, helping the client make an informed decision on investment or divestment.

Strategic Outcomes of DelveInsight's Market Assessment

By leveraging our comprehensive research and strategic insights, DelveInsight provided the client with actionable intelligence on the immune checkpoint inhibitor drug market, enabling data-driven decision-making. Key outcomes included:

Executive Analysis & Market Landscape – Delivered a thorough assessment of the therapy area , including disease overview, unmet needs, treatment algorithms, and key market drivers and barriers .

– Delivered a , including . Competitive Landscape Evaluation – Identified leading immune checkpoint inhibitor products and pipeline assets , mapping market positioning, differentiators, and competitive threats .

– Identified , mapping . Clinical & Product Benchmarking – Provided a detailed attribute analysis of competitor therapies , highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of the client's asset relative to existing and upcoming treatments.

– Provided a of , highlighting the of the client's asset relative to existing and upcoming treatments. Market Size & Growth Projections – Estimated the market potential of the immune checkpoint inhibitors market , analyzing the value and volume of marketed and pipeline products across key indications.

– Estimated the , analyzing the across key indications. Forecasting & Strategic Recommendations – Developed market entry and positioning strategies, along with a detailed commercial forecast for the acquired asset, enabling the client to determine whether to invest or divest.

These insights equipped the client with a clear roadmap for optimizing their oncology portfolio, ensuring strategic decision-making aligned with market trends and future opportunities.

Market Size and Share Assessment Services: DelveInsight provides a 360-degree market landscape analysis, delivering 10-year epidemiology-driven market forecasts. Our expertise offers precise insights into emerging therapies' current and projected market share, helping stakeholders navigate evolving treatment landscapes. By integrating emerging trends, competitive dynamics, and unmet needs, we empower businesses to craft data-driven strategies and identify lucrative opportunities. Whether it's pipeline analysis, pricing strategies, or competitive benchmarking, DelveInsight delivers actionable intelligence tailored to your strategic goals.

Competitive Intelligence Services Tailored to Oncology Domain: DelveInsight's competitive intelligence services deliver real-time, precise insights across therapeutic domains, with oncology being one of our key areas of expertise. We provide in-depth analysis of advancements across both prevalent and rare conditions, including NSCLC, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, among others. Our services track competitor pipelines, clinical trial progress, regulatory shifts, and patent landscapes, offering a comprehensive view of the evolving oncology market. By leveraging these insights, stakeholders can identify emerging threats, seize growth opportunities, and craft strategic moves to stay ahead in this dynamic space.

Portfolio Management: DelveInsight's Portfolio Management services help clients assess competencies, leverage strengths, and align strategic priorities. Our structured approach identifies market needs, optimizes resources, and enhances portfolio value. With comprehensive market intelligence, we empower organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions, minimizing risks and maximizing long-term impact for both customers and the company.

R&D Analysis: DelveInsight's skilled research and development analyst specializes in the complexities of different indications, offering essential insights and advice to clients aiming to advance in research and development. They utilize a methodical assessment approach, aligned with industry norms, to track the progress of each drug in both pre-clinical and clinical stages. DelveInsight's comprehensive reports are crafted to reduce uncertainties and highlight overlooked areas, providing organizations with timely and strategic intelligence.

Why Choose DelveInsight?

DelveInsight's Market Assessment Services provide data-driven insights and competitive intelligence to help pharmaceutical companies navigate evolving market landscapes. With 10-year forecasts, drug uptake analysis, competitive benchmarking, and customized market evaluations, we deliver precise projections for both emerging and established markets. Our expertise in epidemiology modeling, primary intelligence, and data analytics ensures clients gain a clear, strategic understanding of their therapy's potential and competitive positioning. Covering the 7MM region and beyond, DelveInsight equips stakeholders with actionable intelligence to drive informed decision-making and commercial success.

