OMRON Selects IPfolio from Clarivate

IP solution maximizes operational efficiency for leading automation company

LONDON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that OMRON has selected IPfolio™, an intellectual property management software from Clarivate to transform their IP operations. This solution will enable OMRON, a leading automation company to make smarter decisions and plan strategically using IP data and analytical insights.

With IPfolio's help, OMRON will be able to better manage its IP assets and keep up with the rising number of filings and data volumes, while eliminating manual processes. The IP team at OMRON can enhance their analysis and collaboration with stakeholders by using insightful data visualizations. This can lead to increased productivity, deeper insights, and faster decision-making with confidence.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "Our IP Management Software integrates data and services to empower our clients to remove friction, enhance collaboration and make better informed decisions. We are confident that IPfolio will help OMRON simplify the process of managing IP assets across the entire lifecycle."

