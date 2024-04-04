OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP RANKED #1 FOR NET NEW BUSINESS FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

OMG's Hearts & Science Tops Agency Network Ranking

Group Sweeps the Network Rankings with All OMG Agencies Ranked in the Top Five

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) and parent company to the OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science global media agency networks, had the best 2023 net new business record (wins-losses) among global media management groups, marking the second consecutive year that OMG has outperformed its competitors in incremental billings won.

Source: RECMA 2023 Net New Business Balance Source: RECMA 2023 Net New Business Balance Source: RECMA 2023 Net New Business Balance

As reported in the 2023 New Business Balance report from RECMA (the Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry), OMG earned its encore as the #1 ranked global media network by adding close to $3 billion in net new business.

Additionally, OMG was the only holding company media group to show positive net new business gains across every global region; and was also the #1 ranked group in EMEA and LATAM.

An OMG Sweep at the Top of the Network Rankings

OMG's #1 ranking was fueled by outstanding performances in 2023 by its agencies, with Hearts & Science, OMD, and PHD all ranked among the top five for net new business among global agency networks – making OMG the only media agency group to have all of its agency brands in the top five; and the only group with more than two agencies among the top 10.

Hearts & Science Earns its First #1 Ranking

Fueled by more than $1 billion in new business wins - including the global Jaguar Land-Rover business, Allwyn, Horizon Pharma, and the Virgin Voyages global consolidation - and with a win/loss ratio of 6:1 - Hearts & Science earned its first #1 ranking in its eight-year history. Punching above its weight, OMG's youngest and still expanding network outperformed agencies with significantly larger global footprints and market share to claim its place in a statistical tie at the top of the network ranking.

OMD Ranked #1 Over Three-Year Reporting Window

In addition to evaluating annual outcomes, the RECMA New Business Balance Report also assesses performance over a three-year period, providing a deeper level of insight into an agency's or a group's position in the marketplace. With close to $3 billion in net new business won between 2021-2023, OMD topped the three-year ranking, demonstrating long-term leadership that super cedes single-year variables.

PHD Opens Wide Lead in LATAM

Combing a winning streak from leading local and regional brands across the entertainment, retail, financial services, food, and public utilities categories with the LATAM assignments for its back-to-back global mega-wins in Q3 (Uber and Mexico-headquartered Grupo Bimbo), PHD didn't just have the best net new business performance in the region - it dominated the market. Outperforming the #2 ranked agency by 53%, PHD's net new business total exceeded the combined total of the other 13 agencies on the LATAM ranking - and helped make OMG the #1 group in the region as well.

An Industry-Leading Offer

Concurrent with leading its category in winning new business and successfully servicing a client roster that includes many of the world's best-known brands, in 2023 OMG also led the industry in delivering first-to-market capabilities and future-fit solutions that drive sales and grow share for clients, including:

The global adoption of its Agency as a Platform model that leverages Omni - the open operating system that supports the Omnicom network - to enable a flexible ecosystem of talent, capabilities, and technology across all OMG agencies.

The launch of Omni Assist - the inaugural Generative AI capability enabled by Omnicom's first-mover access to Microsoft's Open AI GPT models - that has dramatically accelerated the timeline from discovery to client outcomes by acting as a virtual assistant providing insights, notifications, and recommendations across every step of the Omni workflow, from audience development to planning, activation, measurement, and optimization.

Expanding its capabilities in high growth categories and markets with the acquisitions of international financial services specialty agency Ptarmigan and Brazil -based connected commerce shops Outpromo and Global Shopper.

-based connected commerce shops Outpromo and Global Shopper. First-to-market global and regional retail media network partnerships with category leaders like Criteo, Uber and Tesco that added to the industry's most extensive RMN portfolio.

Partnering with NBCU to launch program-level reporting at scale across CTV environments, transforming the way streaming content is planned and bought.

Operationalizing standards and best practices for programmatic buying that enable levels of transparency, control, safety, and effectiveness that significantly outperform recent industry studies.

"Last year, the world's leading brands chose OMG agencies as the media partners best able to help them unlock transformative growth in an increasingly complex marketplace," says OMG CEO Florian Adamski. "Meeting that high bar is how OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science - empowered by our Agency as a Platform model - led the industry in 2023. As issues like privacy in a cookieless world, an increasingly commerce-centric marketplace, and the demand for cohesive consumer experiences across the path to purchase bring new challenges for marketers in 2024, we will deploy our world-class talent, best-in-class tools, and next-in-class technology to deliver growth for our clients, our agencies, and our people."

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), delivers transformational experiences for consumers, clients and talent. Powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system, OMG connects best -in-class capabilities that enable our full-service media agencies OMD , PHD and Hearts & Science to deliver more relevant and actionable consumer experiences; more productive and proactive client experiences; and more collaborative and rewarding talent experiences for the more than 24,000 people serving the world's leading brands in OMG agencies around the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379468/RECMA_Chart_1_Infographic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379469/RECMA_Chart_2_Infographic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379470/RECMA_Chart_3_Infographic.jpg