Omnicom Media Group Expands Its Partnership with Lumen, Further Advancing Attention-Based Planning Capabilities Across Its Regions

LONDON, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG) the media services division of leading global marketing and corporate communications holding company Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is expanding its market intelligence relationship with leading attention research company Lumen to now include data integration.

Under the terms of the agreement, attention data from the Lumen's Attention Measurement Platform - which includes expected average viewing time and attentive seconds per thousand impressions - will be integrated into channel planning tools and processes within Omni, the open operating system that supports all Omnicom agencies. The addition of the Lumen attention benchmarks further advances OMG's industry-leading attention-based planning capabilities, adding additional depth and breadth of insights to the existing attention datasets within Omni that enable attention to be leveraged as a KPI for media decisioning and creative optimization across OMG agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science.

Over the past eight years, OMG has partnered with Lumen and other leading experts in attention measurement on hundreds of studies involving over 640,000 individuals worldwide, collecting nuanced attention benchmarks that offer invaluable insight into how content is consumed across various devices, channels, platforms, and formats. Activated within Omni, these datasets have enabled more precise channel selection tailored to the attention needs of individual campaigns.

"With the addition of the Lumen data, planning teams across OMG will have greater visibility into the attention value that each channel and format generates for their clients, ensuring optimal delivery of the right level of attention based on brand, brief and budget," says OMG EMEA CEO Dan Clays.

Adds Mike Follett, CEO of Lumen, "The combination of Lumen's attention data with OMG's best-in-class Omni channel planning capabilities translates to a significant leap forward in leveraging attention to drive better outcomes for marketers."

