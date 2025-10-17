Omio's annual NowNext '25 report reveals a new era of intentional travel

From 'World of Mouth' and 'Beach Please' to 'Travel Thrifties' and 'Generation Zealous', these are the trends and new traveller types shaping the next 12 months of travel

BERLIN, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading multi-modal booking platform, has today published its annual NowNext '25 report, painting a vivid picture of how global travel will continue to thrive in the coming year - from emotional drivers and generational biases, to trending destinations and evolving demands - albeit with a little more planning and greater intent across evolving traveller types.

Omio has commissioned YouGov, the leading research institute, to conduct an omnibus survey of over 10,555 people worldwide: Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK, the US, Brazil, Japan, and Australia. The report is based on those who may take a holiday in the next 12 months (excluding those who said 'not at all likely'). Additionally, Omio user data is added to the findings.

Here are our NowNext '25 themes for the year ahead:

Worldwide Woe

The world is a hot mess right now, and that's having a significant impact on how people travel. 69% of those who may take a holiday in the next 12 months (excluding those who said not at all likely) say global events will affect their future travel planning. However, it's not all doom and gloom, as travel intent isn't going anywhere. Amongst those who may take a holiday in the next 12 months 30% want to travel more often than before.

Deal or No Destination

With rising living costs, frequent travel has become more challenging - but not impossible. 38% of consumers will prioritise travel over other non-essential spending. From travelling off-season (28%) to planning in advance and more carefully (27%), these determined travellers are pros at finding the best deals or planning more flexibly (31%) to ensure they can get away. The new 'Travel Thrifties' type is here to stay.

Love EU More

The world's love affair with Europe is set to continue. However, next year will see Europeans prioritising their own continent over destinations further afield. Although Brits might no longer be EU citizens, 56% still intend to book holidays on the continent. Germans (45%), Italians (42%) and Spaniards (42%) also plan to stay local next year. Travellers from outside of Europe are also still enamoured with EU excursions.

World of Mouth

Travellers are turning their backs on the internet for more human ways to get inspired. While social media (29%) and AI (9%) are in the mix, most people prefer to find their next destination via past trips (42%) or word-of-mouth recommendations (39%). Interestingly, 23% are influenced by TV shows or films - screen-driven tourism is booming and is reshaping the travel sector.

Beach, Please

2026 will see the renaissance of the seaside holiday, with consumers seeking a more relaxing or beach time break (46%) and a desire to return feeling recharged (51%). Capital city breaks and big adventures have been the trips du jour, but next year will bring a calmer, more mindful energy, with 20% of travellers opting for solo time and self-reflection, plus 18% wishing for wellness and self-care.

Overtourism & Out

Sustainable travel is here to stay, but not in the way you might expect. Supporting local businesses (25%), embracing regional culture (38%) and seeking out under-the-radar locations (32%), all taking precedence over choosing greener transport choices (17%). Effect and cause: Italian (41%) and Spanish (39%) travellers are the most interested in exploring less-crowded or under-the-radar destinations, which could be a direct result of overtourism in their homeland.

Capital Losses

Capital cities had a moment last year, but that's about to change. In 2026, 21% of travellers want to journey to lesser-known destinations. Travellers cite lower prices (51%), fewer crowds (44%), and unique attractions or culture (40%) as reasons to visit smaller metropolises next year.

Omio data shows a similar trend, with bookings to second cities rising by 34%, compared to last year.

The Gender (Off)Balance

Compared to the last few years, 19% of men are more likely to travel solo next year, seeking to disconnect from their busy lives. Women, on the other hand, are more likely to travel to connect (30%), with 34% planning to travel for family time or reunions, and 22% being more likely to go away with friends. No man is an island, but perhaps next year, they should travel to one.

Generation Zealous

Gen Z is reinventing the travel landscape as we know it. 31% will plan ahead of time and more carefully to manage the amount they spend on holidays and travel in the next 12 months. This is good planning as they want to travel more (34%), go away for longer (26%) and choose more environmentally friendly transport options (23%). They demand more than any other generation, but will they get it?

Veronica Diquattro, President of B2C and Supply, Omio, comments:

"Travel has shifted dramatically in recent years, from no travel during the Pandemic, to revenge travel, and now into a new era of intentional travel. What hasn't changed is people's determination to explore. The desire to travel is as strong as ever and, although it isn't always easy, travellers continue to find a way. Our report reveals a new age of conscious, smart, and value-driven travel. At Omio, we dedicate our efforts to keeping pace with emerging traveller demands, ensuring every journey is seamless. Whether that's finding the best deals, offering a mode of transport that suits their needs, or connecting them to trending destinations with ease, we are here to turn travellers' dreams into reality and inspiration into action."

