Omio announces new Singapore hub and partnership with EDBI, harnessing AI innovation to redefine travel tech and global mobility

BERLIN and SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading multimodal travel booking platform, today announced the opening of a new hub in Singapore alongside a strategic partnership with EDBI, the investment arm of SG Growth Capital, as a key component of the continued expansion in the Southeast Asia region.

The new technology hub in Singapore, which opened its doors in July this year, is focused on exploring how artificial intelligence can transform global mobility. It will serve as the springboard for Omio's next chapter in travel innovation: building an AI-first platform that enables billions of people to travel seamlessly, anywhere and anyway.

As the global leader in multimodal transportation, Omio provides the largest inventory of bookable options across transportation modes and geographies. Supported by over a decade of expertise in integrating data from global travel and converting essential transport modes – train, plane, bus, ferry, and airport transfers – into seamlessly bookable journeys, AI represents a natural progression and will drive the Group's trajectory to new heights. Omio has been leveraging the power of AI for many years to augment the pre, during and post-booking experience.

Backed by a strategic partnership with EDBI, the new hub will unlock new growth opportunities for Omio across Southeast Asia, encompassing commercial and supply partnerships, networking, and recruitment. Omio expanded to Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia) earlier this year, with a network of thousands of carriers across flights and buses, and has just recently introduced ferries. Additional transportation modes will be integrated in the coming months.



Omio's Singapore hub is managed by Maneesh Mishra, Head of AI, and supported by a growing team of AI engineers, product managers, and specialists across multiple functions. Together, they are focused on expanding Omio's footprint in the region and globally through the power of AI.

The opening of the Singapore hub marks an essential milestone for Omio. The company currently unifies multimodal transportation across 46 countries and four continents. Earlier this month, Omio expanded to Brazil, continuing its mission to radically simplify global travel. Today, one billion users each year trust Omio as their smart travel companion. The company sells over 80,000 tickets daily, moving a traveller every second.

Naren Shaam, Founder and CEO, Omio, comments:

"We believe Singapore is the archetypal launchpad for bringing us closer to our vision of unifying global transportation and delivering a seamless travel experience for everyone. The partnership with EDBI is built on a shared belief that AI and tech innovation will define the next era of global mobility."



Charmaine Kng, Partner, EDBI:

"We are delighted to partner with Omio as it establishes its APAC Regional Headquarters and Global AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore. EDBI's investment supports this next phase of growth and underscores Singapore's position as a trusted hub for digital innovation and AI development. We see significant opportunities for Omio to contribute to Singapore's thriving digital economy and advance global mobility."

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has helped customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading multimodal travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership services OTAs and mobility providers with bespoke business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the US, Canada, Southeast Asia and Brazil via train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio sells more than 80,000 tickets daily, employs over 430 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, Bangalore and Singapore. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them. omio.com

About EDBI

EDBI operates under SG Growth Capital, the investment platform of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Enterprise Singapore. We invest in high-growth global technology companies and industry leaders looking to scale in Singapore and across Asia. Leveraging SG Growth Capital's extensive networks and expertise, we collaborate with our portfolio companies to unlock growth opportunities, create pathways for advancement, and connect them with the resources needed for success. Through strategic investments and partnerships, we drive the development of innovative solutions, create good jobs, and contribute to Singapore's long-term economic resilience.

Learn more: https://edbi.com/

