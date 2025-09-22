Omio and České dráhy announce strategic partnership, elevating European cross-border train travel options

České dráhy's cross-border and domestic trains are now available to Omio customers, strengthening Omio's position as the go-to platform for multi-modal European travel

BERLIN, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading global multi-modal travel booking platform, and České dráhy, the National Czech Railway operator, today announced a significant partnership. This collaboration creates the opportunity for Omio travellers to book České dráhy services, including Regio, InterCity (IC) and EuroCity (EC) long-distance routes, plus high-speed train options (Railjet/Comfortjet). The addition of České dráhy's comprehensive inventory from this September bolsters Omio's unmatched position as the multimodal leader in European transportation and beyond. Omio is an important distribution partner that offers the complete range of České dráhy routes.

Omio and České dráhy announce partnership

Providing international and local travellers with greater choice and value for their European train journeys, the supply partnership enables seamless cross-border connections to Germany (Berlin, Dresden, Munich), Austria (Vienna, Linz, Graz), Switzerland (Zurich), Slovakia (Bratislava, Košice), Hungary (Budapest), and Poland (Warsaw, Krakow, Katowice), and access to domestic routes, including Prague, Brno, Ostrava, Plzeň, and Český Krumlov. This is ideal for tourists visiting the capital and exploring the country's hidden gems, as well as providing a convenient booking alternative for Czech commuters. Omio data shows increased demand – especially from an international audience – for the cross-border connections offered by České dráhy.

Veronica Diquattro, President B2C and Supply, Europe, Omio says:

"This partnership marks a major milestone for Omio and is a key piece of the puzzle for a complete European multimodal offering. International travellers now have even more seamless access and choice to explore the continent by train, further enhancing their travel experience."

Petr Vondráček, Director of the Passenger Transport Business Department, České dráhy, says: "The cooperation with Omio is another step for České dráhy towards strengthening the accessibility of our services for passengers from all over the world. Through this partnership, we are opening up to a wider group of customers and making it easier for them to plan and carry out their journeys both within the Czech Republic and abroad. Our shared goal is to promote train travel as a modern, eco-friendly, and user-friendly mode of transportation across Europe."

České dráhy is the latest addition to an exhaustive list of supply partners. This year alone, Omio added over 60 airline partners and hundreds of ground transportation partners. Globally, Omio brings together thousands of transport providers across train, bus, flight, ferry and airport transport across Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia, offering unparalleled choice and convenience to travellers worldwide.

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has helped customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership services OTAs and mobility providers with bespoke business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the US, Canada and Southeast Asia by train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio sells more than 80,000 tickets daily, employs over 430 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, London and Bangalore. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them. omio.com

About the company České dráhy, a. s.

České dráhy (ČD) is the largest Czech railway operator, dispatching an average of 6,600 trains every day. In 2024, ČD transported a total of 168.8 million passengers. In recent years, the company has been heavily investing in the modernization of its rolling stock. For international transport, it is acquiring new modern ComfortJet trains and Vectron locomotives capable of speeds up to 230 km/h. In the regions, it is deploying new RegioPanter electric trains and RegioFox diesel units. České dráhy was the first operator in the Czech Republic to introduce battery electric multiple units, which can run both on electrified as well as on non-electrified lines. The company also provides international connections, and its trains can take the passengers directly and comfortably from Prague, for example, to Berlin, Vienna, Zurich, Bratislava, Budapest, Warsaw, and in the future even as far as Copenhagen.

