Omantel embarks on major BSS/OSS transformation with Cerillion

- New sovereign cloud deployment in the Oman Data Park will power Omantel's evolution from Telco to Techco -

LONDON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of composable BSS/OSS solutions to the telecoms industry, is delivering a major digital transformation programme for Omantel, the first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider in Oman, to modernise its business and operations support systems (BSS/OSS).

The project is a cornerstone of Omantel's strategy to evolve from Telco to Techco, adopting a highly configurable, product-driven model that accelerates innovation, strengthens agility and supports convergence across consumer, enterprise and emerging digital services. By moving away from heavily customised legacy systems to Cerillion's pre-integrated BSS/OSS Suite, Omantel is embracing a future-ready, low-code/no-code platform underpinned by TM Forum Open APIs and agentic AI.

Cerillion is implementing its Enterprise Product Catalogue, CRM Plus, Convergent Charging System (CCS), Service Manager, Revenue Manager and Business Insights modules, as well as its fully integrated Network Inventory solution, to create a unified digital foundation for Omantel's quad-play services spanning B2C, B2B and IoT markets.

The contract was awarded following an extensive and highly competitive tender process involving all major BSS/OSS vendors. Omantel selected Cerillion due to its proven track record, modular architecture and product-focused delivery model, which prioritises configuration over customisation. This approach eliminates the need for services-heavy implementations and enables faster time-to-market, simpler upgrades and a lower total cost of ownership.

The new solution will be delivered via Cerillion Cloud, hosted securely within the Oman Data Park, giving Omantel the agility and efficiency of SaaS delivery while meeting national data sovereignty and security requirements. The programme also supports Omantel's wider contribution to Oman Vision 2040, strengthening the digital infrastructure underpinning the Sultanate's evolving digital economy.

"This partnership with Cerillion represents an important step in Omantel's long-term transformation journey," said Jassim Al Masfary, Senior Principal, BSS/OSS at Omantel. "Our focus is not only on modernisation, but on building the agility, scale, and innovation capacity required to operate as a true Techco. Cerillion's proven expertise and flexible, future-ready platform made them the right partner to accelerate our digital evolution while delivering enhanced value to our customers and the wider market."

"We're delighted to be working with one of the GCC's most forward-looking operators," commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. "By adopting our pre-integrated BSS/OSS Suite and leveraging Cerillion Cloud, Omantel is embracing the agility and scalability of SaaS while maintaining the assurance of local data sovereignty. Omantel has a strong and clearly defined focus on AI enablement, both within the platform and across its operational use, making them an ideal partner with whom we can continue to push the boundaries of modern BSS/OSS. Together, we are establishing a flagship deployment in Oman that reinforces Cerillion's growing presence across the region and supports the continued evolution of Oman's digital ecosystem."

Notes to Editors

About Omantel

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

About Cerillion

Cerillion has a 26-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management ("CRM"), primarily to the telecommunications sector. The Company has a global customer base with c. 70 customer installations across c. 45 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in India and Bulgaria as well as a sales presence in the USA, Belgium, Singapore and Australia. Find out more at: www.cerillion.com

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