Cerillion Achieves TM Forum "Diamond-Level" Open API Certification with Industry-Leading Real-World Deployments

LONDON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of composable BSS/OSS solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced it has achieved "Diamond-level" status in TM Forum's Open API Conformance programme, recognising vendors that have certified more than 50 Open APIs.

Crucially, this includes 32 Real World Open API certifications across five live customer deployments, demonstrating unmatched breadth of real-world implementation. These certifications validate APIs that are proven in operational environments, rather than tested solely in lab conditions.

Cerillion has the highest number of TM Forum Real World Open API certifications of any BSS/OSS vendor.

While a small number have reached Diamond status, Cerillion leads the market in both the quantity and breadth of its real-world implementations across multiple customer environments, demonstrating a repeatable delivery model that reduces risk and delivers predictable, real-world results.

From Standards Compliance to Proven Delivery

TM Forum Open APIs are a critical foundation for composable, interoperable BSS/OSS architectures. However, product certification alone does not guarantee successful implementation.

Cerillion's approach is differentiated by its API-first architecture, where Open APIs are embedded natively within its BSS/OSS Suite and underpin all system functionality – from user interfaces and workflows to integration and extensibility. This ensures that the same APIs used for certification are those driving live operations, enabling consistent delivery, seamless interoperability, and integration with emerging standards such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

"Diamond-level status is an important milestone, but the real story is how those certifications have been achieved," commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. "Our API-first approach ensures that TM Forum Open APIs are built into the core of our solution. The result is not just compliance, but proven delivery in live customer deployments – giving our customers real confidence and certainty of outcome."

A Clear Leader in Real-World Open API Adoption

Cerillion's certification profile highlights a clear distinction between theoretical compliance and operational success:

50+ total TM Forum Open API certifications, achieving Diamond-level status

32 TM Forum Real World Open API certifications, the highest among BSS/OSS vendors

Real World certifications across five distinct customer deployments, representing the broadest adoption of TM Forum Open APIs globally

Proven, repeatable delivery model across multiple live deployments

API-first architecture, eliminating the need for costly, services-led adaptation and avoiding feature drift between the core product and the API layer

This product-led approach reduces integration complexity, accelerates time-to-value, and gives communications services providers (CSPs) the confidence that Open API adoption will deliver measurable results in practice, not just in theory. Furthermore, Cerillion is recognised as "Ready for ODA" by TM Forum and has multiple certified ODA components, reinforcing its commitment to standards-based, modular architecture.

"Our customers are not looking for theoretical compliance – they need results," added Hall. "Standardisation is a critical part of how we consistently deliver on-time and on-budget projects, and these Real World certifications are clear proof of that commitment."

About Cerillion

Cerillion has a 26-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management ("CRM"), primarily to the telecommunications sector. The Company has a global customer base with c. 70 customer installations across c. 45 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in India and Bulgaria as well as a sales presence in the USA, Belgium, Singapore and Australia. Find out more at: www.cerillion.com

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