Oman Air Modernizes Passenger Booking and Payment Experiences with CellPoint Digital

Optimizing mission-critical payment and retailing processes also fuel Oman Air's ambitious digitalization strategy

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, the leading provider of payment solutions to the airline and travel industries and a global pioneer of Payment Orchestration, is reimagining the way Oman Air's passengers book and transact with the airline. While the two companies have worked together since 2023, the partnership is now entering a new operational phase as Oman Air accelerates its multi-regional growth trajectory and commits to a modern retailing strategy.

By leveraging the capabilities of CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Platform, Oman Air is increasing conversion rates and boosting sales. The airline can now offer passengers preferred payment methods, while pursuing a multi-acquirer strategy. CellPoint Digital is removing barriers to Oman Air's expansion and creating new opportunities for direct-channel revenue growth by enabling the airline to accept payments in multiple currencies, reduce cross-border transaction fees, and implement tailored offers.

"As an airline with a clear growth strategy and a commitment to improving the passenger booking experience, Oman Air benefits from a cohesive payment process and best-in-class direct sales channel," said Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital. "Our combined solutions are helping Oman Air reach its goals, easing its expansion into new regions and meeting its passengers' expectations for connected, convenient booking and payment experiences."

Operational Excellence Fuelling Expansion

As a national flagship airline serving over 40 destinations, offering friction-free cross-border payments and a wide variety of region-specific payment options are key priorities for Oman Air. Working with CellPoint Digital, the airline can rapidly integrate new payment partners and alternative payment methods (APMs) in all regions it serves. Oman Air has also gained complete control of its digital payment infrastructure, allowing the airline to pursue modern retailing approaches in how it merchandises and sells tickets, bundles, and ancillary services — while maintaining operational efficiency and adaptability.

"As we enter a new operational phase with CellPoint Digital, we're looking forward to significant positive results driven by their technology and expertise," said Surya Kuchibotla, VP of eCommerce, Ancillary and Retailing at Oman Air. "We are completely aligned on priorities, values, and the importance of an optimized payment strategy. This partnership gives us a competitive advantage in our region and globally."

The Power of Payment Orchestration

CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Platform is engineered specifically to meet the unique challenges and opportunities of global travel and help airlines like Oman Air implement progressive payment strategies that positively impact profitability. Built to support the industry's shift toward modern retailing practices, the platform simplifies the complexity of travel payments, enabling merchants to better manage transaction volumes and integrate with dynamic offer and order systems.

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration and optimisation. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. For more information about CellPoint Digital or to speak with company executives, please contact Steven Osei at steven.osei@cellpointdigital.com or visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About Oman Air

Oman Air (WY) began operations in 1993. Initially founded to serve important domestic routes, it has since undergone rapid growth and is today recognised as a major international carrier connecting cities around the world to Oman's stunning nature, rich heritage and welcoming culture.

The award-winning airline has been instrumental in transforming Muscat into one of the Middle East's most desirable travel destinations, while supporting adjacent commercial, industrial and tourism activities. With a young and modern fleet including, among others, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature luxuriously appointed interiors, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.