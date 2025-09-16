CellPoint Digital Appoints Travel Technology Pioneers Julia Sattel and Kathleen Merrill to Board of Directors

Former Amadeus President and Southwest Airlines SVP & CIO Join Payment Orchestration Leader to Drive Next Phase of Travel Retailing Innovation

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, the global leader in payment orchestration and travel retailing solutions, today announced the appointment of Julia Sattel, former President of Airlines at Amadeus, and Kathleen Merrill, former Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer at Southwest Airlines, to its Board of Directors.

Both executives bring decades of transformational leadership within the airline and travel technology ecosystem, having designed some of the industry's most significant digital transformations. Their expertise will guide CellPoint Digital as it continues revolutionizing how airlines and travel merchants approach payments and retailing.

Julia Sattel was instrumental in reshaping airline technology globally during her tenure as President of Airlines at Amadeus, strengthening its position as the world's leading airline IT provider. Her deep understanding of complex aviation ecosystems and proven ability to align technology with commercial success make her an invaluable strategic advisor.

Kathleen Merrill led Southwest Airlines' comprehensive digital transformation as Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, modernizing operations while elevating customer experience standards. As architect of Southwest's transition into the digital era, her expertise spans IT strategy, digital transformation, and payments technology.

The appointments strengthen CellPoint Digital's credibility with global airlines and travel merchants while enhancing strategic guidance for platform expansion. Both executives are highly respected within the airline and travel technology community, with extensive networks that open doors for strategic partnerships and thought leadership opportunities.

"Julia and Kathleen are true pioneers in travel technology whose leadership has fundamentally reshaped how airlines approach IT and digital transformation," said Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital. "Their appointment is a testament to the transformational impact CellPoint Digital is making in travel payments. Their strategic insights will be instrumental as we continue leading the evolution of payment orchestration and travel retailing."

"Airlines are entering a new era where payments and retailing must converge to create seamless experiences," said Julia Sattel. "CellPoint Digital is at the forefront of this evolution, and I'm excited to help guide the company as it drives innovation that transforms how travelers interact with airline services."

Kathleen Merrill added, "Technology is the strategic backbone of airline success today. CellPoint Digital is building the future of payments in travel, creating solutions that enable airlines to optimize revenue while enhancing customer experience. I'm thrilled to be part of this transformational journey."

As airlines navigate the convergence of payments and retailing, both board members bring unique perspectives on connecting complex technology with measurable business impact. Their combined expertise positions CellPoint Digital at the forefront of travel technology innovation.

About CellPoint Digital