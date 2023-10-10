OKX One of the First Exchanges to List Big Time Token (BIGTIME) on Spot Market, Launches 'Trade and Earn' Campaign

From October 11 at 02:00 (UTC) to October 17 at 15:59 (UTC), the first 7,000 users who trade 100+ USDT worth of BIGTIME - via the 'Trade and Earn' campaign - will be rewarded 5 USDT worth of BIGTIME tokens.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced that it will list Web3 RPG platform Big Time 's token (BIGTIME) on its spot market at 02:00 (UTC) on October 11. OKX will be one of the first exchanges to list BIGTIME.

With this addition, users can trade BIGTIME against USDT via the BIGTIME/USDT spot pair. Deposits for BIGTIME were enabled today at 02:00 (UTC), while withdrawals for the token will be enabled at 10:00 (UTC) on October 12.

To mark the listing of BIGTIME on its spot market, OKX will also launch a 'Trade and Earn' campaign. As part of this campaign, which begins on October 11 at 02:00 (UTC) and ends on October 17 at 15:59 (UTC), the first 7,000 users who visit this campaign page, click 'Join Now' and trade 100+ USDT worth of BIGTIME tokens on OKX will be rewarded 5 USDT worth of BIGTIME tokens. To learn more about this campaign and its terms and conditions, click here.

Big Time is a multi-player, free-to-play RPG platform. The creators of Big Time, including the former CEO of Decentraland and several former AAA game developers, refer to the game as a "player-owned economy." In this economy, players can craft, trade or loot digital wearables and collectibles in the form of NFTs. These in-game actions are all driven by BIGTIME tokens.

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins and NFTs, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

