DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a global-leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today announced the appointment of Rifad Mahasneh as General Manager for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, based in Dubai.

In his role, Rifad is responsible for leading OKX's operations and regulatory approach, and growing the company's user base and market share in the region.

OKX Names Rifad Mahasneh General Manager for MENA

OKX President Hong Fang said: "We're thrilled to welcome Rifad as OKX's leader in MENA. With his extensive background in digital assets, finance and growth, and years of local leadership in the region, Rifad is a key strong addition to the team. With MENA being one of the fastest growing markets globally for digital assets and Web3 adoption, this appointment is a testament to our commitment to drive sustainable growth in this region."

OKX MENA General Manager Rifad Mahasneh said: "I'm excited to join OKX and lead its MENA business - it's a privilege to be a part of such a forward-thinking and innovative company. I look forward to contributing to the development of OKX in the UAE and across the MENA region, and to playing a role in helping to onboard the next billion users to Web3."

Rifad has extensive experience in digital assets, strategy, and public policy in the UAE and is a board member of the Dubai Digital Asset Association (D2A2). Prior to joining OKX, Rifad held the position of Vice President with Rain, leading business and licensing efforts in the UAE. His earlier roles included leading Uber's ride hailing business in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Levant regions.

In July 2023, OKX Middle East was granted by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) a provisional virtual assets license to provide services to qualified investors in the UAE.

For more information on OKX, please visit OKX.com .

For further information, please contact: Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269551/OKX_Rifad_Mahasneh.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014295/OKX_Logo_Logo.jpg