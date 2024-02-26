OKX Launches 'The Genesis of Smart Trading' Campaign Featuring 100,000+ USDT Prize Pool and Token Airdrops

NASSAU, Bahamas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced the launch of its 'The Genesis of Smart Trading' campaign featuring a prize pool worth over 100,000 USDT and exclusive token airdrops for eligible users.





Beginning on February 26 at 4:00 PM (UTC) and ending on March 31 at 23:59 PM (UTC), OKX launched 'The Genesis of Smart Trading' with the goal of showcasing its three core automated trading solutions. These solutions, now positioned under a new product category called 'Smart Trading,' include:

Copy Trading , which enables users to replicate the strategies of top-performing 'lead traders;'

, which enables users to replicate the strategies of top-performing 'lead traders;' Signal Trading , a trading bot and marketplace offering automated strategies based on technical analysis, or 'signals,' which can indicate whether to buy or sell crypto; and

, a trading bot and marketplace offering automated strategies based on technical analysis, or 'signals,' which can indicate whether to buy or sell crypto; and Strategy Trading, which allows users to utilize programmed algorithms to execute trades automatically based on specific trading strategies

To join 'The Genesis of Smart Trading,' users simply need to click 'Join the Genesis' on the campaign's landing page and start using OKX's Copy Trading, Signal Trading and/or Strategy Trading solutions. New users who complete KYC and utilize any of OKX's Smart Trading products are eligible to claim a share in a prize pool that can reach up to 59,500 USDT. Once all participants collectively achieve a trading volume of US$600 million, they will also have the opportunity to claim a share of a SOL token prize pool worth 60,000 USDT.

In addition, all eligible campaign participants will have the opportunity to mint a Smart Trading NFT. Holders of this NFT will be eligible for future token airdrops, or increased airdrop quantities; this applies to any future Smart Trading campaigns with an airdrop mechanism or an external token partner. As an added bonus, the first 1,000 new users of OKX's Grid Bots will receive 20 USDT in loss protection. With Grid Bots, OKX's eligible users can automate their trading by setting up a grid of buy and sell orders based on a predefined set of parameters.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "Our Smart Trading products provide easy-to-use, automated solutions that simplify the trading process for new and seasoned traders alike. This campaign underscores our commitment to innovation in crypto's automated trading solutions space and serves as a testament to our dedication in providing better risk-adjusted returns for our users. We look forward to seeing our users embrace the future of trading with us."

OKX also recently announced the launch of its 'Solana Super Season' campaign, which consists of an ongoing series of promotions and competitions across the OKX Web3 and CeFi platforms. 'Solana Super Season' is designed to reward users who interact with the Solana ecosystem with a share of a prize pool worth up to US$150,000.

Note: Not all products are available in all regions. OKX reserves the right to determine and amend the rules of the campaign at any time without further notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, or terminating this campaign, modifying the eligibility conditions for users participating in the campaign, and adjusting the campaign and reward rules. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here .

