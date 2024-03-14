OKX Launches Support for Atomicals (ARC-20) on its Inscription Market, Expanding Range of Token Standards for Zero-Fee Trading

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, today added support for the Atomicals (ARC-20) Bitcoin inscription standard on its Inscription Market, formerly known as Ordinals Market. This addition offers users an enhanced range of options to create, buy and sell inscriptions across an expanding roster of token standards.

ARC-20, an emerging Bitcoin inscription standard, makes it possible to represent fungible token assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. This colored coin standard enables each satoshi (the smallest unit of Bitcoin) to represent token ownership units. Examples of ARC-20 inscriptions currently available for trading on OKX's Inscription Market include top market cap tokens such as Atom and Quark, as well as popular collections like TOOTHY, Capybaras and many others.

The integration of ARC-20 into OKX's Inscription Market follows the addition of ARC-20 and Stamps (SRC-20) support on OKX Wallet on March 5 and February 14, 2024, respectively, enabling users to view and transfer these innovative inscription standards. OKX Wallet also added viewing and transfer support for the Rune Alpha inscription standard on March 12. In the coming weeks, the OKX Wallet and Inscription Market will add support for Doginals (DRC-20), with the addition of Runes support to follow post-Bitcoin halving.

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: "OKX is the best place to discover and trade Ordinals and Inscriptions. Our Inscription Market continues to improve by including support for leading protocols like Atomicals. And, there's more to come with Doginals and Runes. We've developed and refined this feature based on users' feedback and can't wait to hear their thoughts."

These enhancements position the OKX Marketplace as the industry's leading one-stop marketplace, boasting zero-fee trading across a rapidly growing range of token standards. OKX Wallet's inscription tool already supports inscription minting on 23 networks, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche-C, Arbitrum One and many others.

