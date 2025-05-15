OKX Launches "A New Alternative: Manchester City" Campaign

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global blockchain technology company, and Official Partner of Manchester City, has launched its latest global campaign, A New Alternative: Manchester City. This new initiative marks the latest campaign between the two brands, blending football, culture, and blockchain innovation to create "A New Alternative: Manchester City".

At the heart of the campaign is a powerful short film that highlights the passion and global reach of one of the biggest clubs in the world, Manchester City. The film features City stars Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Nathan Aké, Joško Gvardiol, and Rico Lewis, alongside cameos from Sergio Agüero, Paul Dickov, and Steph Houghton. It is narrated by acclaimed UK rapper, actor, and lifelong City fan Bugzy Malone.

The campaign narrative centers on the shared ethos of resilience, perseverance and progress. Both OKX and Manchester City stand as symbols of A New Alternative, pushing boundaries in their respective arenas and redefining what it means to lead.

Watch the video here.

"This campaign is about more than digital assets or football, it's about cultural transformation, A New Alternative," said Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX. "We're proud to work with Manchester City. They are a new alternative in the world of football and their style of play, and just like the culture of the city of Manchester, consistently defies convention, reinvents their approach, and leads with boldness and vision. These are the qualities that also define the Web3 space and drive our work at OKX. This is just the beginning of what's possible."

"Our latest campaign with OKX further demonstrates the appeal and significance of our partnership with OKX across the world," added Jeremy Way, Vice President – Partnerships at City Football Group. "As part of the campaign launch, we are excited to release a short film, featuring Man City stars and historic Club moments, further highlighting the power of football in shaping modern culture, and Manchester City's continued commitment to innovation, excellence and achievement."

Through blockchain technology, OKX is ensuring greater transparency, accessibility, and innovation in digital fan experiences. The campaign also highlights OKX's growing presence in newly licensed markets across Europe and the Middle East, reflecting its commitment to global growth and user empowerment.

Since partnering with Manchester City, OKX has consistently championed the integration of sports and Web3, creating engaging fan journeys that transcend physical and digital boundaries. A New Alternative: Manchester City represents the next chapter in that partnership, positioning both brands at the forefront of cultural and technological evolution.

