OKX and Manchester City Launch the Second 'Unseen City Shirts' Digital Collectible

Fans can mint the second digital collectible, 'Blue Moon,' free on the OKX app by visiting this link

MANCHESTER, England, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, and Manchester City today launched the second design of 'Unseen City Shirts' in a campaign featuring re-designed, commemorative football shirts that can be minted as digital collectibles (NFTs). Fans around the world can mint the digital collectibles here via the OKX app and redeem exclusive prizes.

OKX, as the Official Sleeve Partner of the Club, today unveiled the second design of two 'Unseen City Shirts' digital collectibles, called 'Blue Moon.' Designed by artist Charli Cohen , it is a nod to Manchester City fans, who are an essential part of football and represent the future of the sport.

This design took inspiration from the song itself, Blue Moon, which is played before every home game and serves as the anthem of Manchester City fans. The shirt design illustrates phases of the lunar cycle with a subtle touch of the OKX brand on the shoulders integrating its brand colours.

The 'Unseen City Shirts' are a series of two digital collectibles. Fans can mint the second 'Unseen City Shirts' digital collectible, 'Blue Moon', here on the OKX Web3 Marketplace within the app between now and 2 May 2024 at 10:00 BST. The first one named 'The Roses and the Bees' and designed by artist Christian Jeffery, was released on April 22 and ended on April 25.

Each collectible minted will randomly be assigned a rarity level - Classic, Rare or Ultra Rare, providing fans with a chance to win exclusive prizes. Depending on the rarity of the digital collectible, fans have a chance to win exclusive prizes including a limited-edition physical version of the specially designed football shirt and tickets to Manchester City matches.



Supply 2x Hospitality Tickets 2x GA Tickets Ltd Edition Shirt City Shirt NFT Ultra-Rare 5 ✔ ✗ ✔ ✔ Rare 20 ✗ ✔ ✔ ✔ Classic Limited* ✗ ✗ ✗ ✔

OKX's partnership with Manchester City began in March 2022 and expanded in July 2022 when OKX became the Club's Official Training Kit Partner for the 2022/23 season. In June 2023, OKX was named the Club's Official Sleeve Partner in a new multi-year agreement.

The partnership has introduced the brand to millions of football fans around the world through innovative Web3 experiences such as the OKX Collective, and the recently launched 'my fabric' episodic campaign, featuring Manchester City's OKX global brand ambassadors Jack Grealish, Rúben Dias, Alex Greenwood and Ederson.

