Oizom's AQBot PM Makes BMC's Air Quality Mandate Easy for Construction Sites

AHMEDABAD, India, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With construction dust pollution facing increased attention, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated the installation of sensor-based air quality monitors and real-time LED displays at every construction site in the city. In response, Oizom's AQBot PM, a BMC-approved solution, is enabling contractors to meet these requirements efficiently and confidently.

A Smarter Way to Stay Compliant

Real‑time monitoring. Automated compliance. BMC‑approved AQBot PM by Oizom. (PRNewsfoto/Oizom)

AQBot PM does more than detect dust. Designed for India's harsh construction conditions, it provides real-time monitoring of PM2.5 and PM10, even in rugged or high-dust environments. Integrated with BMC's Command and Control Center and on-site LED displays, it helps contractors easily fulfill their compliance and transparency needs.

What makes AQBot PM unique is its proactive approach. The system includes built-in relay outputs that can automatically trigger any dust suppression system. This feature enables sites to remain within safety limits without requiring manual intervention. This automation provides project teams with a significant advantage by ensuring prompt action when air quality exceeds safe levels and reducing the risk of non-compliance.

Trusted Across India's Top Projects

Already deployed at over 300 sites across India and trusted by more than 100 construction groups, AQBot PM has demonstrated its effectiveness across various construction sites, ready-mix concrete plants, and quarries. As part of Oizom's suite of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment, it reflects a growing industry shift toward smart, compliance-ready environmental technologies. With the BMC mandate now in effect, adoption is accelerating throughout Mumbai.

Comprehensive Support, Powerful Insights

Using laser-based OPC technology, AQBot PM provides fast and accurate readings, 16GB of onboard memory, and multi-protocol connectivity. At its core is Envizom, Oizom's advanced environmental monitoring software, which offers interactive dashboards, historical trends, alerts, and compliance-ready reports, all in one location.

"AQBot PM isn't only about measuring air; it also ensures safe, compliant, and uninterrupted work," said Samarpit Garg, VP Sales at Oizom.

Each unit is pre-calibrated at Oizom's state-of-the-art facility, with calibration reports verified by ATIRA, a NABL-certified laboratory accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2017, ensuring trusted third-party validation. This rigorous validation process ensures compliancy from day one, with units ready for plug-and-play installation.

