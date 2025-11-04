Envizom Evolves into a Full-Scale Environmental Intelligence Platform for Industries and Cities

Trusted by leading industrial operators and environmental consultants, Envizom now equips organizations with unified environmental intelligence that goes beyond traditional sensor dashboards.

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As environmental regulations tighten and the demand for proactive decision-making increases, Envizom, Oizom's Advanced Environmental Intelligence Platform, has undergone a powerful transformation. Initially designed only for Oizom products, Envizom has since evolved into a full-scale SaaS platform. Envizom now supports data integration from any third-party environmental station or device, as well as meteorological APIs and geospatial map layers. Whether you're managing emissions, visualizing air trends, or tracking compliance, Envizom makes it seamless.

Envizom now powers smarter environmental decisions across industries and cities globally.

A New Standard in Environmental Software

With real-time data validation, flagging workflows, and cross-device compatibility, Envizom reduces operational challenges. The latest version allows importing external datasets, visualizing pollution spread with wind vectors, and mapping hotspots through heatmaps that support zone-level overlays, multi-location comparisons, and video exports for long-term pollution trend analysis at scale. Teams can set up alerts based on real-time and custom average thresholds, create dynamic reports for any custom time range, and build visual dashboards that support better decision-making.

What makes Envizom unique is its focus on actionable insights. Features like smart logbooks, calibration history, Pollution Rose overlays, and automated reference lines help users decode complex data. The platform now features premium analytics, including Polar Plots, Scatter Charts, and Whisker Graphs, designed for industrial and city-wide monitoring.

Smarter Compliance, Smoother Operations

With 3,500+ devices supported globally, Envizom is trusted by industries, consultants, and city authorities. Seamless integrations provide a comprehensive view of environmental data on dust, gases, odourants, weather, vibration, noise, and more, on a single platform. It's also integrated into smart city command and control centers in countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, USA, and more, enabling actionable urban oversight. The platform supports role-based access, real-time alerts, and automated reporting to reduce risks and ensure compliance.

Envizom is built on enterprise-grade security with encrypted transmission and strict access control, meeting global data protection standards.

"Envizom is more than just software; it's the missing link between environmental data and environmental action," said Bhumik Nayak, VP Product at Oizom. With its latest advancement, Envizom continues to change the landscape of environmental intelligence in the era of intelligent monitoring, complementing Oizom's robust Air Quality Monitoring Equipment portfolio.

