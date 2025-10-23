Ofirnoflast (HT-6184) Receives Orphan Drug Designation from U.S. FDA for Myelodysplastic Syndromes

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering therapies that target the root causes of inflammation-driven diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to its investigational medicine ofirnoflast (HT-6184) for the treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) — a group of bone marrow disorders characterized by ineffective blood cell production and a risk of progression to acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation to therapies intended for the treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of rare diseases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States at the time of designation.

"This designation underscores the potential of our approach in Myelodysplastic Syndromes and supports our commitment to developing new treatment options for patients living with MDS," said David Bearss, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Halia Therapeutics. "Ofirnoflast represents a first-in-class approach to modulating inflammasome biology, an upstream driver of inflammation, with the goal of restoring healthy bone marrow function."

Ofirnoflast is a selective NEK7 allosteric modulator designed to prevent the formation and promote the disassembly of the NLRP3 inflammasome, a central driver of chronic inflammation in multiple diseases. In MDS, inflammasome activation is increasingly recognized as a key contributor to ineffective hematopoiesis and bone marrow failure. By modulating NEK7, ofirnoflast aims to restore immune balance and improve blood-cell production without broad immunosuppression.

"Inflammasome biology represents a promising frontier for hematologic innovation," said Alan F. List, MD, member of Halia Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board and former President and CEO of Moffitt Cancer Center. "Ofirnoflast's approach is distinctive in that it seeks to modulate the underlying inflammatory drivers of MDS rather than just its downstream effects. This strategy has the potential to redefine how inflammation-linked bone marrow failure is treated."

Under the FDA's Orphan Drug Act, orphan-drug status provides several incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing, exemption from FDA user fees, and potential for seven years of U.S. market exclusivity upon approval. The FDA also administers grant programs to support clinical research and advance the development of therapies for rare diseases.

About Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)

Myelodysplastic Syndromes are a group of bone marrow disorders characterized by defective blood-cell formation, leading to anemia, infection risk, and bleeding complications. MDS primarily affects older adults and can progress to acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Current therapies, including hypomethylating agents and growth factors, often provide limited benefit and do not address the underlying inflammatory biology of the disease.

About Ofirnoflast (HT-6184)

Ofirnoflast (HT-6184) is Halia Therapeutics' lead investigational compound and a first-in-class NEK7 modulator that regulates activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome — an upstream molecular complex involved in chronic inflammation. The drug is currently being evaluated across multiple disease areas, including:

Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) – completed Phase 2 study evaluating safety and hematologic outcomes

– completed Phase 2 study evaluating safety and hematologic outcomes Obesity (in combination with semaglutide) – ongoing Phase 2 study targeting adipose inflammation and metabolic dysregulation

– ongoing Phase 2 study targeting adipose inflammation and metabolic dysregulation Alzheimer's Disease – early-stage program focused on genetically at-risk populations

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies that leverage genetic resilience to restore the body's natural ability to resolve inflammation. By targeting the NEK7–NLRP3 inflammasome axis, Halia's pipeline addresses a spectrum of chronic inflammatory and degenerative diseases, including hematologic disorders, metabolic disease, and neurodegeneration.

To learn more, visit www.haliatx.com or follow Halia Therapeutics on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Media Contact:

Taylor Avei

Director, Business Development

Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

info@haliatx.com

+1 (385) 355-4315

Leigh Salvo

New Street Investor Relations

leigh@newstreetir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the potential therapeutic benefits of ofirnoflast, the company's clinical development plans, regulatory strategies, and commercial opportunities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include uncertainties related to clinical trial results, regulatory approval processes, competitive developments, and the company's ability to secure adequate funding for continued operations. Halia Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702932/Halia_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg